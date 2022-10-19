UNWTO, Ojimah partner to drive tourism recovery across Africa

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and sustainability-focused travel technology platform, Ojimah have partnered to make positive storytelling and digitalisation key drivers of African tourism recovery. As a multichannel platform with reach across the continent, Ojimah will advocate for 'Brand Africa', enhancing the image of the region on the global stage through positive stories from across the tourism sector.

The agreement will also see UNWTO and Ojimah enhance the tourist experience and help destinations become more competitive and resilient as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Additionally, recognising the sector’s potential to advance sustainable development and growth, the partnership will focus on supporting local communities, including through the creation of jobs.

Looking beyond the short-term recovery of African tourism, the Memorandum of Understanding signed by UNWTO and Ojimah also sets out plans to work with African governments to enhance connectivity across the continent. Priorities include embracing innovation to improve visa facilitation policies, above all through the expansion of e-visas, allowing for smooth and seamless travel between destinations.

Sustainable tourism

"We are happy to be working together with the UNWTO to support sustainable tourism, tell Africa's story positively, and through our digital platform, help drive the recovery of tourism across Africa," says Mike Tavares, Ojimah CEO.

"Ojimah is a "three-in-one" solution built for the industry, by the industry. Our multi-channel platform aims to mitigate travel problems in the global new normal, and to create a win-win for industry players, travellers, and destinations. Last but not least, I want to say a special thank you to Elcia Grandcourt and Aldo Busin from the UNWTO team, and also to the Gran Meliá Arusha for arranging this truly unique in the world setting for our signing event," he adds.

To advance all of these goals, the partnership will also focus on capacity building, with key stakeholders from both public and private sectors, to be supported in their shift to digital and branding initiatives.

The MoU between UNWTO and Ojimah was signed within the framework of the 65th UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa, Arusha and will remain in force until the end of 2024.