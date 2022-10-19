Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Travel Finance Administration Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer Paarl
  • Videographer Paarl
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    UNWTO, Ojimah partner to drive tourism recovery across Africa

    19 Oct 2022
    The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and sustainability-focused travel technology platform, Ojimah have partnered to make positive storytelling and digitalisation key drivers of African tourism recovery. As a multichannel platform with reach across the continent, Ojimah will advocate for 'Brand Africa', enhancing the image of the region on the global stage through positive stories from across the tourism sector.
    Source:
    Source: Omijah

    The agreement will also see UNWTO and Ojimah enhance the tourist experience and help destinations become more competitive and resilient as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Additionally, recognising the sector’s potential to advance sustainable development and growth, the partnership will focus on supporting local communities, including through the creation of jobs.

    Looking beyond the short-term recovery of African tourism, the Memorandum of Understanding signed by UNWTO and Ojimah also sets out plans to work with African governments to enhance connectivity across the continent. Priorities include embracing innovation to improve visa facilitation policies, above all through the expansion of e-visas, allowing for smooth and seamless travel between destinations.

    Sustainable tourism

    "We are happy to be working together with the UNWTO to support sustainable tourism, tell Africa's story positively, and through our digital platform, help drive the recovery of tourism across Africa," says Mike Tavares, Ojimah CEO.

    "Ojimah is a "three-in-one" solution built for the industry, by the industry. Our multi-channel platform aims to mitigate travel problems in the global new normal, and to create a win-win for industry players, travellers, and destinations. Last but not least, I want to say a special thank you to Elcia Grandcourt and Aldo Busin from the UNWTO team, and also to the Gran Meliá Arusha for arranging this truly unique in the world setting for our signing event," he adds.

    To advance all of these goals, the partnership will also focus on capacity building, with key stakeholders from both public and private sectors, to be supported in their shift to digital and branding initiatives.

    The MoU between UNWTO and Ojimah was signed within the framework of the 65th UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa, Arusha and will remain in force until the end of 2024.

    NextOptions
    Read more: tourism industry, UNWTO, Africa tourism, travel industry

    Related

    SAA in talks with Airbus to acquire long haul aircraft
    SAA in talks with Airbus to acquire long haul aircraft2 days ago
    Sun International bets on high spenders for income
    Sun International bets on high spenders for income12 Oct 2022
    Source: Bob Adams via
    FlySafair to operate flights to 11 new destinations in southern Africa10 Oct 2022
    Time Out Market to open at V&A Waterfront
    Time Out Market to open at V&A Waterfront10 Oct 2022
    Sanparks urges tourists to use alternative entrance gates to KNP7 Oct 2022
    Do not let the rush to get hospitality back to business-as-usual lead to compliance breaches
    Do not let the rush to get hospitality back to business-as-usual lead to compliance breaches6 Oct 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz