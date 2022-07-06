Entries for Best of Wine Tourism and Ambassador Awards 2023 now open

The call for applications for wine producers, wine experiences and wineries to enter into the Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards 2023 is now open.

Source: Kelsey Knight via Unsplash

The annual international competition is designed to reward the wineries in each of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network’s member cities for their excellence in

• Accommodation

• Wine Tourism Restaurants

• Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

• Architecture & Landscape

• Art & Culture

• Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences

• Wine Tourism Services

To celebrate the ongoing transformation in the wine tourism industry, South Africa’s unique history demands that there should be additional awards.

The WWF Pioneer Award, which celebrates culture and heritage, as well as those leaders making innovative efforts to ensure sustainability and conservation in the field is sponsored by WWF South Africa with funding provided by Pamela and Neville Isdell. It is intended to emphasise the critical role of eco- and social sustainability in the development and execution of a new generation of relevant and competitive tourism offerings.

The Ambassador awards are:

• The Wine Tourism Diversity Award

• The Authentic South African Experience Award

• WWF Conservation Pioneer Award

Carolyn Martin, co-founder and marketing director of Creation Wines, and the Best Of Wine Tourism Awards regional International winner, comments: "The Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards showcase the greatest wine regions of the world and the very best of what they have to offer in wine tourism innovation and excellence. The Creation team is proud of their recognition as 2022 Global Winner for Wine Tourism Restaurants and 2022 Regional Winner for Wine Tourism Services.

"These accolades are meaningful for each and every member of our team as they speak of our dedication, our aspirations and our hope to excel and deliver a unique, innovative and educative world-class gastronomic experience. We all need to use winning opportunities to enhance the reputation of the South African wine industry and sustainable wine tourism."

"There is a breadth and depth of unique wine experiences to be enjoyed across the Western Cape, with 22 wine routes to explore. Our regions offer unique wine experiences competing with some of the best on a global scale, and our province is one of the top wine producers in the world. Therefore, we encourage all Western Cape wineries and wine tourism experiences to apply for this year’s Best Of Wine Tourism and Ambassador Awards," says Monika Iuel, chief destination marketing officer for Wesgro.

"Our beautiful destination is home to world-class wine tourism offerings. It’s encouraging to see that there is a growing awareness and increase in positive perception of our local wines globally due to positive showcasing created by respected platforms such as the Great Wine Capitals' Best of Wine Tourism Awards and many other awards garnered at international wine competitions.

"I encourage all our wine tourism operators to seize this opportunity and enter into the Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards and share our winemaking craft, culture and experiences with visitors from across the globe," concludes Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO.

More information about the application process and to apply here. The deadline for submissions is 5 August 2022.

Please note that only one of the conservation awards may be entered at a time. Entry fee is R575 including VAT, per category.