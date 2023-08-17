Industries

Africa


All the 2023 Basadi in Music Awards winners

17 Aug 2023
The Basadi in Music Awards, an award ceremony that celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry, took place this week
Source:Webtickets The Basadi in Music Awards, an award ceremony that celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry, took place this week
The Awards were founded in 2022 and celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry, from singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers and creatives in the music ecosystem.

The Awards were founded in 2022 and celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry, from singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers and creatives in the music ecosystem.

The spirit of the awards is to uplift, celebrate and showcase just what women can achieve when given the platform to shine. The nominees and winners are voted for by the public.

Viewers can watch the highlights from the ceremony on 27 August at 20:30 on SABC 2, the official Basadi in Music Awards broadcast partner<

b>2023 Basadi in Music Awards winners

  • Afro Pop Artist of the Year: Kelly Khumalo - Akathintwa
  • Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year: Khanyisa Jaceni Ft Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince – Gyjima
  • Artist of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu
  • Dance Artist of the Year: Nuzu Deep - Come Find Me
  • DJ of the Year: Lady Amar
  • Duo/Collaboration of the Year: Qwabe Twins - Sobonana
  • Nando's Emerging Artist of the Year: Noluthando Ngema
  • Entertainment Journalist of the Year: Masego Seemela - Sowetan Smag
  • Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year: Khutso Theledi - The Break Away - Metro M
  • Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year: Phila Tyekana - The Touchdown - Metro FM
  • Entertainment TV Producer of the Year: Philisa Bidi - Massive Music - Channel O
  • Gospel Artist of the Year: Ntokozo Mbambo - Ngcwele Nkosi
  • Hip Hop: Nadia Nakai Ft Lucasraps - Not The Same
  • Jazz Artist of the Year: Thesis Za - Chosi
  • Music Tv Presenter: Ntombee Mzolo - Yash' Ingoma
  • Music Video of the Year: Ney The Bae Ft Given Zulu - Ingwe
  • Newcomer of the Year: Group Chat - Mama
  • Pop Artist of the Year: Holly Rey - Stripped
  • Reggae Artist of the Year: Empress Lilly - One Day
  • Social Media Influencer of the Year: Tshidi Kekana Manganye
  • Song of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu Ft Siya Ntuli - Ithuba
  • Samro Songwriter of the Year: Msaki
  • Stylist of the Year: Odirile The Savage Stylist
  • Traditional Artist of the Year: Dr Sophy - Vamaseve Wa Mina

    Non-Voting Categories Award Recipients

  • CEO Mosadi in Business Achievement Award recipients

    • Nhlanhla Mafu For NN Vintage
    • Thando Thabethe For Thabooty's Underwear and Shapewear
    • Boity For BT Signature

  • Mosadi in Music In Africa Award recipients

    • Berita (Zimbabwe)
    • Maleh (Lesotho)
    • Mpho Sebina (Botswana)
    • Sefa (Ghana)
    • Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

  • Lifetime Achievement Award recipients

    • Letta Mbulu
    • PJ Powers
    • Angelique Kidjo

  • Most Streamed Song between April 2022 - March 2023: Q Twins - Sobonana
  • Highest Playlisted Song between April 2022 - March 2023: Nomfundo Moh - Soft Life

Watch the Awards here.

