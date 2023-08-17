All the 2023 Basadi in Music Awards winners

The Basadi in Music Awards, an award ceremony that celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry, took place this week

The Awards were founded in 2022 and celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry, from singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers and creatives in the music ecosystem.

The spirit of the awards is to uplift, celebrate and showcase just what women can achieve when given the platform to shine. The nominees and winners are voted for by the public.

Viewers can watch the highlights from the ceremony on 27 August at 20:30 on SABC 2, the official Basadi in Music Awards broadcast partner<

b>2023 Basadi in Music Awards winners

Afro Pop Artist of the Year: Kelly Khumalo - Akathintwa



Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of the Year: Khanyisa Jaceni Ft Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince – Gyjima



Artist of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu



Dance Artist of the Year: Nuzu Deep - Come Find Me



DJ of the Year: Lady Amar



Duo/Collaboration of the Year: Qwabe Twins - Sobonana



Nando's Emerging Artist of the Year: Noluthando Ngema



Entertainment Journalist of the Year: Masego Seemela - Sowetan Smag



Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year: Khutso Theledi - The Break Away - Metro M



Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year: Phila Tyekana - The Touchdown - Metro FM



Entertainment TV Producer of the Year: Philisa Bidi - Massive Music - Channel O



Gospel Artist of the Year: Ntokozo Mbambo - Ngcwele Nkosi



Hip Hop: Nadia Nakai Ft Lucasraps - Not The Same



Jazz Artist of the Year: Thesis Za - Chosi



Music Tv Presenter: Ntombee Mzolo - Yash' Ingoma



Music Video of the Year: Ney The Bae Ft Given Zulu - Ingwe



Newcomer of the Year: Group Chat - Mama



Pop Artist of the Year: Holly Rey - Stripped



Reggae Artist of the Year: Empress Lilly - One Day



Social Media Influencer of the Year: Tshidi Kekana Manganye



Song of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu Ft Siya Ntuli - Ithuba



Samro Songwriter of the Year: Msaki



Stylist of the Year: Odirile The Savage Stylist



Traditional Artist of the Year: Dr Sophy - Vamaseve Wa Mina Non-Voting Categories Award Recipients

CEO Mosadi in Business Achievement Award recipients Nhlanhla Mafu For NN Vintage

Thando Thabethe For Thabooty's Underwear and Shapewear

Boity For BT Signature

Mosadi in Music In Africa Award recipients Berita (Zimbabwe)

Maleh (Lesotho)

Mpho Sebina (Botswana)

Sefa (Ghana)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Letta Mbulu

PJ Powers

Angelique Kidjo

Most Streamed Song between April 2022 - March 2023: Q Twins - Sobonana



Highest Playlisted Song between April 2022 - March 2023: Nomfundo Moh - Soft Life

Watch the Awards here.