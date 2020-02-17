Live Inside and Win the Ride with Smile 90.4FM and McCarthy Volkswagen Parow

Do you need a car? A brand-new car? That is modern, stylish and yours. Would you be willing to (live in it) to win it?



Smile 90.4FM and McCarthy Volkswagen Parow have teamed up once again to bring you, our listener, our biggest car giveaway yet! Live Inside and Win the Ride – a reality show to give away a brand-new Volkswagen Polo Vivo.



Five finalists will enter the car on 14 March 2020 at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, where they will battle it out to see who can Live Inside and Win the Ride . Picture the scene: Five strangers seated in one car for 24 hours a day, all attempting to do one thing – outlast each other and drive home in the brand-new Volkswagen Polo Vivo.



“Think Big Brother meets Survivor all rolled into one amazing concept. However, it takes place in a closed environment – a car. What intrigues us the most is what strategies each contestant will deploy to outwit the other finalists,” said Naveen Singh, programme manager at Smile 90.4FM.



Live Inside and Win the Ride launches on 17 February 2020 on Smile 90.4FM. Are you competitive? Do you have stamina? Could you endure anything? If you think, you have what it takes, tune in to Smile 90.4FM, head to



“We are delighted to be partnering with Smile 90.4FM for another year. The competition continues to be more innovative and riveting with each year that passes. We can’t wait to see what the contestants get up to as they live in the car — may the best contestant win!” said Geo Nel, Bidvest McCarthy Volkswagen general manager.



For more information visit



