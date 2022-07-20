Industries

WATCH: Cape Union Mart's Odile Hufkie on The Adventure Film Challenge

20 Jul 2022
Issued by: Cape Union Mart
In this episode of BizTakeOuts, Odile Hufkie, the marketing manager of Cape Union Mart, chats about the Adventure Film Challenge, including the great opportunities it offers content creators and film makers as well as how to enter and stand a chance to win some incredible prizes!

