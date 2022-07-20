Industries

    TLM launches 'Meet the LinkedIn Member'

    20 Jul 2022
    Did you know: LinkedIn has more than 9 million South African members, of which 51% are based in Gauteng, and LinkedIn's South African members have 58% more Porsches in the home than the average South African internet user.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    In the past three to six months more than half have purchased a vacation and one in five has bought a car; a quarter invest in stocks and shares, and 41% actively support or advocate for a particular cause.

    “The data we see confirms our assumptions that SA’s LinkedIn members are affluent, have income to spend on more expensive goods, which demonstrates that the platform should be included in consumer media plans - not only B2B schedules,” says Marius Greeff, founder of Turn Left Media (TLM), LinkedIn Marketing Solutions’ exclusive partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

    Source: © CNBC Elon Musk is terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
    Musk terminates Twitter deal, Twitter to pursue legal action

    11 Jul 2022

    TLM recognised that brands need a resource to help them better understand the South African LinkedIn member. With access to GWI, an audience-targeting company providing consumer insights, TLM has created the first “Meet the South African LinkedIn Member”, a playbook to help marketers understand the local audience. The guide is designed for marketers who want to get to know the local LinkedIn member better and tap into this economically active audience.

    GWI’s data is drawn from South Africa’s online internet users - not the entire population. Data is from response waves in Q1 2021 to Q4 2021, and the sample sizes are 6,500 South African online internet users representing a universe of 30,1 million. The LinkedIn sample size was 3,200 respondents, representing 49% of the upweighted population.

    Making LinkedIn work for you and your business
    Making LinkedIn work for you and your business

    By 11 Jul 2022

    “Meet the LinkedIn Member” analyses the DNA of the South African LinkedIn members - who they are, what they do for leisure, what cars they drive, the sports they play etc. There are stats regarding the banks they use and investments they make, the vehicles they use, their preferred tech and luxury brands, from the mobile devices they use to the networks they connect with, and of course their business roles and how they do business, and their relationship with social media.

    “LinkedIn’s first-party data and insights are incredibly useful when trying to understand business decision makers, but the data that’s available is often global, or at best EMEA-driven. With access to credible independent data from GWI, we can now provide deeper insights into our local LinkedIn members,” explains Greeff.

    #TheSocialAshTag: Piquing your Pinterest
    #TheSocialAshTag: Piquing your Pinterest

    By 8 Jul 2022

    As far as TLM is aware, this is the first time that the South African LinkedIn member has been unpacked from an independent survey representing SA internet users.

    “When it comes to growing your brand, business, and LinkedIn profile, what could be more valuable than understanding what makes LinkedIn members tick?” asks Greeff.
    TLM’s “Meet the LinkedIn Member” will aim to help marketers understand South Africa's LinkedIn members' mindsets, lifestyles, aspirations and needs. It’s essentially a relationship cheat sheet to get to know your South African audience far more intimately.

    Download the full report here.

    LinkedIn, South Africa, Marius Greeff, marketing insights, GWI



