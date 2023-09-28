Air France the official partner of the 33rd Olympics in France

Air France has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 Organising Committee (OCOG), making it the official partner of the 33rd Olympics of the modern era.

Image supplied. Air France is the official partner of the 33rd Olympics of the modern era to be held in France in 2023

The airline has been supporting the event since becoming the official partner of the Paris 2024 bid in 2016.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. After the thrill of Paris being awarded the Games, we can’t wait to contribute to making this global event a success,” says Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France-KLM Group.

He adds that the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 speak to the airline’s goals and values at Air France. “Come summer 2024, we will help the very best of France soar worldwide like never before, on the wings of excellence, respect and inclusion."

Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France., says they are already marshalling all of our resources at Air France to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 a success.

“Preparations got underway months ago as we ramp up toward next summer and the work of getting the athletes and fans to the various Olympic and Paralympic venues.

“This is quite the journey we and our 38,000 employees – pilots, flight attendants and ground teams – are eager to embark on and share with visitors from all over the world.”

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet adds that they are especially thrilled to welcome Air France to the Paris 2024 journey as Official Partner of the Games.

“The storied airline is an iconic jewel of the French economy, it enjoys a strong history with the Games, and it has been supporting us since the bid phase in 2016. Together with Air France, we look forward to welcoming the world and delivering on our promise to host the Olympics with a French touch, while honouring our slogan: Games wide open!”

Preparing for the magic of the Games

Air France has already mobilised its teams in Paris and across the globe to prepare for the arrival of the athletes, fans and media in France for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Special attention will be given to travellers with reduced mobility or a disability, who will be able to avail themselves of the airline’s Saphir[1] service for assistance.

The women and men of Air France are also readying the planes’ cargo holds for the equipment slated for action in various Olympic and Paralympic disciplines: javelins, vaulting poles, kayaks, bicycles, wheelchairs, and even the surfboards that will be tackling the Teahupo’o waves in Tahiti.

Air France will assist with the check-in process at the Olympic and Paralympic Village in Seine-Saint-Denis to allow athletes to check in their luggage and sport equipment directly onsite for their return flight. They will then be able to commute to the airport via an assigned route.

Air France has been backing Paris’ bid to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games since 2016. The air carrier decorated 10 of its airplanes for the occasion, outfitting them for years with the Eiffel-Tower-inspired logo stylised into the number 24.

In September 2017, after Paris was awarded the 2024 Olympic and Paralymic Games, Air France flew the French delegation headed by Tony Estanguet home from Lima, where they were greeted by members of the airline’s team.

On 9 August 2021, after five years in Japan, the Olympic flag travelled to Paris aboard an Air France aircraft following the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Games. And the countdown to the 26 July 2024 opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Games was officially launched at Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Record-setting Albertville Games in 1992

Air France has been the official carrier of France’s sporting and international delegations for the Olympics since 1952.

The official international carrier of the Albertville Olympic Games (Savoy) in 1992 and official partner of the French Olympic and Paralympic team at the time, Air France shuttled the Olympic flame from Athens to Paris on the Concorde at 2,200 km/h.

This historic feat set a record as the fastest flame of all time.

For 20+ years, SAPHIR has been offering travellers with a disability pre- and post-flight assistance throughout the trip experience: help with booking, issuing tickets, coordinating with the special transportation team.

Air France has been facilitating travel every year for nearly 600,000 customers requiring this type of assistance.