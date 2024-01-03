GMOLx unveils DRIFTx for future mobility in Abu Dhabi

Global events organiser GMOLx has launched DRIFTx, a groundbreaking platform in Abu Dhabi dedicated to shaping the future of smart and sustainable mobility across air, land, and sea. Backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), which recently launched Abu Dhabi’s Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, DRIFTx will bring together global leaders to redefine transportation and solidify the city's position as a hub for advanced urban mobility.

Source: Supplied

Set for April 2024, DRIFTx will attract global players and leaders shaping the future of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, R&D centres, and comprehensive value-added services within a conducive regulatory framework, Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster aims to unlock and amplify the global potential of smart and autonomous vehicle technologies.

Aligned with these goals, DRIFTx aims to serve as an international platform within this dynamic ecosystem, driving multi-disciplinary dialogue and collaboration between leaders and innovators from across the world, including multi-national organisations, governments, academia, regulatory bodies, and the global start-up community, as well as showcasing smart and autonomous mobility solutions across air, land and sea applications.

Welcoming the launch of the platform, Badr Al-Olama, acting director general of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), says: "With growing urbanisation, smart and autonomous technologies stand as a transformative wave that will address mobility in light of complex challenges that are related to environmental sustainability, social equity, and urban planning.

Fostering collaboration

"DRIFTx will serve as SAVI’s flagship platform that will foster cross-disciplinary collaboration to drive innovation across the sector, and cementing Abu Dhabi as the epicentre for advanced urban mobility that unites the automotive, aviation, and maritime sectors to shape a more connected, sustainable, and equitable future."

With the global smart and autonomous vehicle market projected to grow exponentially, reaching an estimated value of $448.6bn by 2035, these technologies are at the forefront of advancing urban mobility globally, revolutionising transportation and how cities are designed and planned.

DRIFTx will also drive multi-disciplinary discussions, foster collaboration, and showcase innovations that propel sustainable aviation, drone technology, smart road and rail systems, eco-conscious maritime solutions, and last-mile delivery solutions.

Namir Hourani, managing director of Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOLx), says: "We are thrilled to be launching DRIFTx, supporting Abu Dhabi’s mission to pioneer smart and autonomous vehicle applications in the UAE and beyond.

"By bringing together key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx is set to catalyse discussions and collaborations that will create a sustainable, innovative future that transcends borders and sets new benchmarks in the autonomous vehicle and mobility sector."