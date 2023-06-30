Bolt #YouthMonth campaign to transport Sapin interns shows staying power

E-hailing mobility platform Bolt partnered with the South African Property Investors Network (Sapin) in 2022 to provide over 50 young people with trips for their youth internship programme. Bolt has since provided the interns with over 700 trips when they had commuting difficulties.

Source: Supplied

For Sapin, the partnership has been instrumental in supporting budding entrepreneurs who previously faced transport challenges and couldn’t service clients. Bolt rides allowed these up-and-coming entrepreneurs to expand their client base and establish themselves as key players in the property industry.

The impact on their businesses has been remarkable, as they have unlocked new revenue streams and fostered long-term relationships with clients they previously couldn't reach.

“As part of Bolt's commitment to invest in South Africa, we are always looking at ways to empower as well as remove transportation barriers using our technology for our communities,” said Cyndi Levendale, Bolt business country manager.

“As we observe Youth Month, we continue to support the young people of our country the best way we know how by providing door-to-door rides as they create earning opportunities for themselves.”

Carmelle Balepe, an intern who benefitted from the sponsored rides, highlights the importance of reliable transport in the early stages of a career.

“As a recent graduate, finding an internship was a milestone for me. However, I faced many challenges, and one of them was transportation. Staying in a place where public transport is unreliable, I constantly struggled to get to work and get home. It was a frustrating experience that left me feeling anxious and worried about my future prospects. As an intern, the cost of transportation was a huge significant expense. With Bolt, I no longer had to worry about how I would get to work. I could focus on my job and my future prospects with peace of mind.”

From a Sapin perspective, Daniel Kazadi, head of Sapin Youth, explained that the partnership with Bolt has had a significant impact on the lives of over 50 young professionals recently starting new positions with the organisation.