A protest has once more turned violent in Swellendam. On Wednesday morning, 20 September, the Thusong service centre - a municipal building - and a vehicle were set on fire.

This protest comes after a month of tensions in this Western Cape town. The main issues, according to the protesters, are high electricity tariffs and the town’s indigent policy. They demanded to speak to Mayor Francois du Rand.

A peaceful protest took place on 30 August. Then a memorandum was handed over to the mayor. But a protest earlier in August saw a municipal office torched and shops looted.

