Mauritius property showcases by Park Lane Properties

Park Lane Properties is once again embarking on a South African roadshow, where it is presenting a curated range of the finest new property developments on the island, catering to the interests of South African investors and homebuyers.

Source: The Essence – Troux aux Biches

A family-owned and run company, Park Lane Properties has almost 20 years of presence and expertise in the Mauritius real estate market and covers the whole of the island with three strategically-located branches and a team of property professionals dedicated to providing each customer with a tailor-made experience and world-class service.

It also has extensive experience in helping South Africans to gain residency in Mauritius through property purchase or investment, and the team is currently marketing the following developments which offer outstanding options for foreign buyers:

Coastland apartments – Grand Baie

Located in the heart of Grand Baie, the apartments at Coastland offer easy access to the pristine beaches, bustling shopping centres and vibrant nightlife for which this iconic destination is renowned. Here residents can experience a perfect combination of luxury, comfort and breathtaking views that make for an unparalleled coastal lifestyle.

Just a short distance from the Grand Baie lagoon with its array of watersports, the development nevertheless boasts a tranquil and exclusive location, complete with lush, secluded gardens, fitness facilities and a private pool and deck area. It also features a 24-hour security service and its own parking area.

There are 35 apartments in this development, priced from $385 000, and a purchase here will enable the buyer to obtain permanent residence in Mauritius. The apartments are spacious and stylish and represent an elegant blend of modern design and tropical serenity.

Bijou apartments – Flic en Flac

The Smart City Scheme (SCS) has opened an additional door for foreigners who wish to gain residency in Mauritius by acquiring a residential property. Quite simply, an investment of at least $375,000 in any smart city apartment, penthouse, townhouse, duplex or villa will make you eligible for a residence permit for yourself and your family.

The burgeoning smart cities in Mauritius are expansive mixed-use complexes meticulously crafted around the tenets of new urban living, encompassing the seamless integration of residential, work and recreational spheres.

High-end residential estates offering a variety of housing options are embedded in these integrated developments, which also specifically feature intelligent technologies and eco-friendly energy solutions, and also contain innovation-driven businesses and retail-, leisure- and sporting amenities to ensure a sustainable, attractive, pedestrian-oriented environment.

The Bijou development near Flic en Flac is a best-of-breed complex in the Cascavelle Smart City and offers two-bedroom apartments with open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas as well as large balconies with some awe-inspiring views. Available at prices from $400,000, these apartments come with modern finishes, airy interiors and two covered parking bays each.

Indigo apartments - Pamplemousses

There are also excellent residential investment opportunities in Mauritius for South Africans who don’t necessarily have plans to relocate at this stage, but do wish to diversify their investment portfolios into offshore assets.

One example is the Indigo apartment development in the Beau Plan Smart City, where prices start at around $260,000 for unusually spacious one-bedroom two-bedroom units.

There are 63 apartments in the complex, which is situated in the heart of Beau Plan, and in high demand among renters, especially young executives and professionals working in the nearby offices and at the Mahogany Shopping Promenade and seeking to combine the benefits of the urban convenience offered by smart cities with elegance and comfort.

Indigo apartments are designed to offer an uncompromising lifestyle. They are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also practical and modern. The development also features a central swimming pool and social area.

The Essence – Troux aux Biches

This is a more upmarket apartment development that offers residents an unrivalled combination of location, layout, features and finishes and is also an excellent luxury buy-to-let opportunity that will generate excellent rental returns when owners are not in residence.

The Essence is located just a few steps from the sublime Trou aux Biches beach, and residents will have access to hotel facilities at the Casuarina Resort & Spa and the 5-star beachfront Le Cardinal Resort & Spa. This luxurious complex has been designed to offer a unique and refined living experience in a haven of peace, and the apartments here feature meticulously crafted modern finishes.

The gracious two- and three-bedroom apartments here are available at prices from $562,000, and feature high ceilings as well as modern kitchens, comfortable and bright living rooms with large bay windows and terraces with views of the private swimming pool and landscaped gardens.

Amara – Roches Noir

Buyers in search of a luxury residential retreat in Mauritius will find it at Amara, a development within the exclusive Azuri Ocean & Golf Village near Roches Noir on the East Coast.

The Amara Golf Villas have been architect-designed to epitomise tropical serenity and an indoor/outdoor lifestyle in an uber-elegant tropical setting that underlines the harmonious Mauritian lifestyle.

Available at prices from $960,000, they feature exquisite golf-course views and membership of the Azuri club as well as high quality fixtures and finishes throughout, air-conditioned ensuite bedrooms, private parking and dreamy terraces perfect for al fresco dining or entertaining. Buyers can also elect to have a private pool and sundeck.

Life in Azuri offers a seamless blend of conviviality and convenience, with a bustling café, several restaurants, a gourmet shop, a wellness spa and a sports club all on site, as well as the beautiful golf course by the sea. Residents also have access to a private beach caressed by warm Indian Ocean breezes.