Reimagined iconic Cape Town building meets major travel trend

An iconic building that dominates the skyline as one of Cape Town's tallest residential developments has evolved to provide the perfect on-trend solution to meet the changing demands of travellers.

One Thibault Square, formally known as the LG Building and originally known as the BP Centre, is a 126.5-metre modernist skyscraper on Thibault Square at the end of St George's Mall in Cape Town that has been reimagined into an aparthotel, offering beautifully appointed studio and one-bedroomed apartments to rent, with unending vistas of the city, Table Bay harbour, the Atlantic Ocean, Robben Island and Table Mountain.

In fact, the building offers some of the highest accommodation in Cape Town on the 28th floor, which towers above the rest of the city skyline and boasts unrivalled views.

The spacious suites at One Thibault are available for short or long stays through ITC Hospitality Group and respond perfectly to rising demand from a new generation of corporate and leisure travellers to Cape Town.

The rise of the aparthotel

“Travellers are increasingly turning to longer-stay travel with flexible stay options, such as that offered by aparthotels. They want flexibility, along with the convenience of a hotel setting, surrounded by bars and restaurants if needed, or a fully-equipped kitchen if preferred,” says Sean Cleary-Le Grange and Kobie Le Grange, owners and founders of ITC Hospitality Group.

“Travellers are increasingly seeking more comfort during their journeys - they want more than a bed and shower and are looking for upmarket home-style amenities, such as fully-equipped state-of-the-art fixtures and furnishings, SMART TVs and uncapped fibre WiFi. For these reasons aparthotels are the perfect solution - hotel services are on tap, but guests have the option of more independent, apartment-style living that is also more cost-effective and spacious.”

According to ITC Hospitality Group, the trend toward aparthotels is particularly prevalent amongst corporate travellers who may be looking for extended-stay accommodation and don’t want to be confined to a traditional hotel room but rather have an apartment to call “home” whilst working remotely. But the aparthotel appeal is also expanding with a broad spectrum of travellers as its benefits resonate with project-based workers, digital nomads and leisure travellers.

“Cape Town’s semigration surge is further fuelling the demand for aparthotels as professionals commute to the Mother City from other provinces for work, and while they look for homes and schools to establish their families long-term in the Western Cape. And then there is the “bleisure” traveller – the business traveller who works first and then stays on to relax and enjoy a holiday – no hard ask in a city as beautiful as Cape Town.”

Fresh life for a Cape Town icon

“One Thibault, which is a defining feature of the Cape Town cityscape, is our exciting new flagship offering of 270 suites – deluxe and premium studios and luxury one-bedrooms – available to rent for short or long-term stays, even a month or more,” explains Charlene van Zyl, general manager of One Thibault for ITC Hospitality Group.

“The views from the One Thibault certainly set us apart from our competitive set – the building’s footprint was designed and built at a 45-degree angle to the surrounding streets to maximise views. This twist means that all the apartment suites have spectacular views of the harbour, the city and Table Mountain.”

“To add to the appeal of the aparthotel offering, One Thibault doesn’t experience load-shedding due to its central city location, is also conveniently located on the doorstep of Cape Town’s financial district, a few hundred metres from the CTICC, nine minutes from the V&A Waterfront, and four minutes from the Cape Quarter, making it central for corporate and leisure travel. In addition, the building offers 24-hour security personnel, Concierge Services and easy access to transportation hubs. 2023 will see the completion of co-working spaces, laundry facilities, common lounge areas and a rooftop pool.

Van Zyl concurs that the demand for extended-stay accommodation is high, stating that in its first summer season as an aparthotel, One Thibault achieved occupancy levels between 98 – 100%.

“One Thibault offers a luxury stay in the inner city that is the ideal address for corporate or leisure travellers and the latest addition to our portfolio of four and five-star graded aparthotels and apartment suites to rent in Cape Town. We are passionate and committed to the success of Cape Town as a holiday and business travel destination and as travel to our beautiful city continues to boom – whether it is for work or pleasure – we are extremely pleased to have One Thibault included in our prestigious property portfolio.”

ITC Hospitality Group’s portfolio also includes Cartwright's Corner, 16 On Bree, Docklands, Icon Apartments, The Onyx, The Decks, Rockwell, Market House, Canterbury Square, Mutual Heights and Adderley Residence.

For more information or to book visit www.inthecity.co.za; email az.oc.yticehtni@snoitavreser or call 021 465 8243.