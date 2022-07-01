Mustek announces Hein Engelbrecht as its new CEO

According to Mustek's website, Engelbrecht joined the company in 1997 as a group financial manager and holds a BCom (honours) CA degree.
Mustek is one of the largest assemblers and distributors of PCs and ICT products in South Africa.
The company combines local assembly capabilities through its Mecer brand, with a multi-national product portfolio via a broad range of brands, including: Acer, Asus, Samsung, Lenovo, Brother, Microsoft Volume Licensing, Brand-Rex, Huawei, Miniflex, Mustek Security Technologies and Mustek Energy.