Mustek announces Hein Engelbrecht as its new CEO

1 Jul 2022
Mustek has appointed Hein Engelbrecht as its group chief executive officer, effective 30 June 2022. Engelbrecht has been acting CEO of the company since May.
The appointment comes after the untimely death of the company's founder and CEO David Kan. Kan founded Mustek South Africa in 1987 after arriving in South Africa from Taiwan.

According to Mustek's website, Engelbrecht joined the company in 1997 as a group financial manager and holds a BCom (honours) CA degree.

Mustek is one of the largest assemblers and distributors of PCs and ICT products in South Africa.

The company combines local assembly capabilities through its Mecer brand, with a multi-national product portfolio via a broad range of brands, including: Acer, Asus, Samsung, Lenovo, Brother, Microsoft Volume Licensing, Brand-Rex, Huawei, Miniflex, Mustek Security Technologies and Mustek Energy.
