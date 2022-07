Mustek announces Hein Engelbrecht as its new CEO

The appointment comes after the untimely death of the company's founder and CEO David Kan . Kan founded Mustek South Africa in 1987 after arriving in South Africa from Taiwan.According to Mustek's website, Engelbrecht joined the company in 1997 as a group financial manager and holds a BCom (honours) CA degree.Mustek is one of the largest assemblers and distributors of PCs and ICT products in South Africa.The company combines local assembly capabilities through its Mecer brand, with a multi-national product portfolio via a broad range of brands, including: Acer, Asus, Samsung, Lenovo, Brother, Microsoft Volume Licensing, Brand-Rex, Huawei, Miniflex, Mustek Security Technologies and Mustek Energy.