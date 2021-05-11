Services News South Africa

WhatsApp: Accept new privacy policy update or lose functionality on the app

11 May 2021
WhatsApp is warning that users who do not accept its new privacy policy update after a 'persistent reminder' will encounter limited functionality on the app. However, this will not happen to all users at the same time. The notice was issued via this support article published by the company.
Photo by Rachit Tank on Unsplash

WhatsApp also reassured that no one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on 15 May because of the update.

What else will happen after a persistent reminder:

  • You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.

  • After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

The limited functionality will make the app unusable after a few weeks, the only function still available at this point will be to download and export chat history and to receive a report of your account.

You can export your chat history on Android or iPhone, and download a report of your account.

