5 types of businesses that will excel with a .click domain name

Unique domain name extensions like .click, .love, .tech and .online won’t suit every business. It is therefore important to find a domain extension that fits in perfectly with your area of expertise.

But do try and think outside the box – the days where domains had to be basic and ‘boring’ are over.

The following types of businesses can make a .click work like a charm:

1. E-commerce websites

E-commerce websites that sell products or services online can benefit greatly from a .click domain. The short and memorable domain extension can help to attract more customers to your website and make it easier for them to remember your web address.

2. Advertising agencies

Advertising agencies that specialise in digital marketing can also benefit from a .click domain. Choosing this extension shows your innovative approach to the world of online, which can help promote your business.

3. Photography and design businesses

The .click domain extension is more than just a name. It represents a sound as well. Businesses that can resonate with the sound like photography and design businesses can most certainly benefit from it. The domain extension is short and memorable, which can help your business to stand out from the competition and establish a strong brand identity.

4. Technology start-ups

Much like design agencies, start-ups and small business in the tech arena need to make a prominent mark in the industry from the get-go. A .click domain name is one way of making an entrance and showing that your business is open to innovation.

5. Online learning, entertainment, social mMedia, news and gaming websites

Online learning platforms that offer courses and training programmes, entertainment websites that offer movies, TV shows, and other forms of entertainment, social media platforms that encourage likes and shares as well as news or sport websites that cover a variety of topics can all benefit from a .click domain. That’s because the word, sound, and action of .click all form part of the internet culture. For example: Click to like, Click to read, Click to share, Click to play, Click to watch, etc. If your site’s main purpose is to get people to ‘Click” – a .click will work for you.

FAQs

How do I register a .click domain?

Visit www.domains.co.za, in the search bar, scroll down to a .click domain extension, select it and type your chosen domain name.



If the name is available “Add to Cart” and follow the Checkout prompts.

Are .click domains more expensive than other domain extensions?

Normally, unique domain names like .click are more expensive than .co.za or .com domain extensions but with a .click domain name you will find that you have more options when it comes to name choices. However, until 31 December 2023, Domains.co.za is running a promotion on .click and new registrations sell for only R15.00*.

How long does it take to set up a .click domain?

You can register and set up a .click domain at www.domains.co.za.co.za in under 10 minutes using our user-friendly online store and easy Customer Control Panel.

Are there any restrictions on who can register a .click domain?

No. A .click domain name extension is suitable to any company or business that wants one.

*Terms and conditions apply.



