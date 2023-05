Grant Meldrum has joined BET Software as National Business Development executive.

Meldrum spent many years driving strategic initiatives, commercial excellence and marketing ingenuity across several Fortune Global 500 brands. He has worked at companies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, StarTimes Satellite TV, and Connect Africa Communications.

Meldrum will oversee and support the human resources and marketing departments, and will report to general manager, Michael Collins.