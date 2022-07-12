SAS gets new country director for South Africa

SAS has announced the appointment of Essie Mokgonyana as the country manager and sales director for its brand in South Africa. The appointment comes in line with SAS's strategy towards investing in growing the organisation in South Africa, the company said.

Essie Mokgonyana | image supplied

Mokgonyana has 15+ years of experience in technical roles within the IT industry with a strong focus on sales and business development, working with clients in the public sector as well as telecommunications and banking sectors.

Additionally, having served as an executive, non-executive and Trustee board member before, Mokgonyana has a strong working knowledge of mapping local business governance practices to be in line with those of the multinational business and the state rules of the country.

“I am delighted to join SAS – and at such a transformational time. Never before have we experienced such rapid rates of digital transformation in all tiers of society – from government to business and industry, and consumers. And Africa is no exception when it comes to witnessing the potential of digital transformation, particularly during the past two+ years. I am looking forward to working with our teams, partners and clients to realise the enormous potential we still have to further transform both public and private organisations through adoption of our advanced analytics, AI and cloud-based solutions,” says Mokgonyana.

Mokgonyana is confident that SAS is moving into a new phase of growth locally.