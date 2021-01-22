Talent Acquisition News South Africa

Coca-Cola warns SA job seekers of recruitment scam

22 Jan 2021
Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has warned job seekers of a recruitment scam by fraudulent parties, a trend that has resurfaced in the 2021 New Year.
© Artur Szczybylo – 123RF.com

In particular, CCBSA has observed the re-emergence of individuals claiming to be representatives of the company advertising fraudulent offers of employment in exchange for payment, in order to bypass the “recruitment process”. The offers come from unauthorised individuals fraudulently recruiting on CCBSA’s behalf or claiming to work for or be associated with the company.

With South Africa battling high unemployment, the desperation of job seekers is putting many at the risk of recruitment scams. There is a persistent pattern of certain individuals posing as recruiters using a company’s fake identity or letterhead to lure unsuspecting job seekers into believing these are legitimate job offers when they are not.

The company wishes to warn the public and communities that these activities are not authorised and not linked in any way to CCBSA or any of its entities. All such activities must therefore be regarded as criminal and unlawful and should be reported accordingly.

How to recognise the scam


It must be emphasised that neither CCBSA nor any of its entities would ever ask for upfront fees or payment before, during and/or after the recruitment process. The CCBSA's recruitment process is fair and formal, meeting all legal and industry requirements. Should an individual be successful in gaining an offer of employment from the company, this communication would originate from a verifiable CCBSA source.

Job seekers are advised not to be attracted or lured by any communication which solicits payment or otherwise. If they are in doubt or suspicious about offers of employment they have received, they should contact CCBSA directly on 0800 005 174 to confirm whether the offer is legitimate. Furthermore, job seekers suspicious of any fraudulent activities linked to job offers at CCBSA may contact the police services on 10111 or report the matter at police station nearby.

CCBSA is investigating all claims received in this regard while working with the relevant authorities to end this fraudulent activity.
