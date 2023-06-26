Industries

Africa


Brandon Garbutt, chief operating officer of Capital Legacy, to depart

26 Jun 2023
Capital Legacy has announced that its chief operating officer Brandon Garbutt, will be leaving at the end of the year.
Source: Capital Legacy chief operating officer, Brandon Garbutt.

Garbutt’s decision was met with surprise and sadness when the news was relayed to staff and management earlier this month.

Garbutt said that it had not been an easy choice to make.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey of extremely hard work, late nights, lots of travel, stresses, unmistakable successes and, of course, fun”, he said. “At this time of my life, however, I feel that I have done what I set out to do here and now it’s time for me to reassess my direction and to focus on my family.”

Capital Legacy founder and chief executive officer Alex Simeonides, said that although the news had come as a surprise to many, he and Brandon have been in discussions about this for some time now.

“It takes a true leader to understand when it’s a good time to leave a business,” said Simeonides.“In the eight years of working side-by-side with Garbutt, we have both grown and learnt so much from each other. It has been the most memorable era of my corporate life; he will be truly missed.”

Invaluable contributions

Garbutt has been an integral part of the Capital Legacy team for the past eight years and has been instrumental in orchestrating a new business engine for the company, bringing new products to market, and building great management teams.

His remaining six months at Capital Legacy will be focused on completing some pivotal projects that the company is currently working on, as well as assisting Simeonides in carefully crafting the succession plan that will take Capital Legacy well into the future.

Strategic transaction between Capital Legacy and Sanlam Limited announced

Issued by Capital Legacy 6 Feb 2023

“I wanted to leave the business in a great position - as a true market leader when it comes to wills and estates. We have achieved this!”, said Brandon. “The business is forging ahead in the local market and I am looking forward to watching it become one of the formidable brands in South Africa.

"I am, and always will be, incredibly grateful to everyone at Capital Legacy, including the entire leadership team and especially to Simeonides for his support, guidance and most of all his friendship. I am proud of what we’ve achieved together over the last eight years at Capital Legacy!”

NextOptions
Read more: Succession planning, estate planning, Capital Legacy



