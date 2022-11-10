David Lerche is Sanlam Private Wealth's new chief investment officer

David Lerche has been appointed as the new chief investment officer (CIO) of Sanlam Private Wealth with effect from 1 January 2023.

He is currently head of equities of Sanlam Private Wealth, and will take over as CIO from Alwyn van der Merwe who, after a three-month hand-over period, will retire at the end of March 2023.

Lerche joined Sanlam Private Wealth in 2016 as a senior investment analyst – in this role, he assisted in modernising the research process, winning Sanlam Private Wealth’s award for best contribution to the investment process in both 2019 and 2020.

In January 2021, he was promoted to head of equities, and his responsibilities expanded to managing the equity portfolios as well as the equity components of the multi-asset portfolios.

Lerche grew up in Johannesburg, where he attended St Stithians College.

After completing his BBusSc degree with honours in Finance at the University of Cape Town, he obtained a post-graduate diploma in Accounting at the University of the Witwatersrand.

He started his career at PKF Inc in Johannesburg as a trainee accountant, where he obtained his CA (SA) qualification, and then spent nine years as a sell-side equity research analyst at Avior Capital Markets, servicing major asset managers in South Africa, the UK, the US and elsewhere.

He is a CFA charterholder.

According to Theesan Moodley, chief executive officer of Sanlam Private Wealth, Lerche’s appointment is in line with the Sanlam group’s focus on succession planning and growing its internal talent pipeline.

"I have every confidence that David and his team will continue to guide and implement our investment strategy to the benefit of both our clients and the business," he says.

A sterling track record

Says Van der Merwe: "David has over the past few years driven quality equity research within Sanlam Private Wealth that has provided the basis for market-beating equity performance in our client portfolios.

"He has also meaningfully contributed towards the training of young analysts to ensure that Sanlam Private Wealth continues to grow its own proverbial timber.

Importantly, says Van der Merwe Lerche understands that decision-making in an ever-changing investment environment requires a flexible approach, while still aligning the Sanlam Private Wealth methodology with the firm's investment philosophy.

"I’m confident that with his energy and investment acumen, he will take Sanlam Private Wealth’s investment offering to the next level."