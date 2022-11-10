Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

JNPRBroad MediaBizcommunity.comSimply Financial ServicesPayflexEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • New Business Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    David Lerche is Sanlam Private Wealth's new chief investment officer

    10 Nov 2022
    David Lerche has been appointed as the new chief investment officer (CIO) of Sanlam Private Wealth with effect from 1 January 2023.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    He is currently head of equities of Sanlam Private Wealth, and will take over as CIO from Alwyn van der Merwe who, after a three-month hand-over period, will retire at the end of March 2023.

    Lerche joined Sanlam Private Wealth in 2016 as a senior investment analyst – in this role, he assisted in modernising the research process, winning Sanlam Private Wealth’s award for best contribution to the investment process in both 2019 and 2020.

    In January 2021, he was promoted to head of equities, and his responsibilities expanded to managing the equity portfolios as well as the equity components of the multi-asset portfolios.

    Lerche grew up in Johannesburg, where he attended St Stithians College.

    After completing his BBusSc degree with honours in Finance at the University of Cape Town, he obtained a post-graduate diploma in Accounting at the University of the Witwatersrand.

    He started his career at PKF Inc in Johannesburg as a trainee accountant, where he obtained his CA (SA) qualification, and then spent nine years as a sell-side equity research analyst at Avior Capital Markets, servicing major asset managers in South Africa, the UK, the US and elsewhere.

    He is a CFA charterholder.

    According to Theesan Moodley, chief executive officer of Sanlam Private Wealth, Lerche’s appointment is in line with the Sanlam group’s focus on succession planning and growing its internal talent pipeline.

    "I have every confidence that David and his team will continue to guide and implement our investment strategy to the benefit of both our clients and the business," he says.

    A sterling track record

    Says Van der Merwe: "David has over the past few years driven quality equity research within Sanlam Private Wealth that has provided the basis for market-beating equity performance in our client portfolios.

    "He has also meaningfully contributed towards the training of young analysts to ensure that Sanlam Private Wealth continues to grow its own proverbial timber.

    Importantly, says Van der Merwe Lerche understands that decision-making in an ever-changing investment environment requires a flexible approach, while still aligning the Sanlam Private Wealth methodology with the firm's investment philosophy.

    "I’m confident that with his energy and investment acumen, he will take Sanlam Private Wealth’s investment offering to the next level."

    NextOptions
    Read more: David Lerche, asset management, Sanlam Private Wealth

    Related

    Image supplied
    Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival returns after 2 years24 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Bitcoin to hit fresh all-time high as institutional investors get more access8 Aug 2022
    Bongani Mageba, chief executive officer of TIH's advisory services.
    Bongani Mageba appointed CEO of Telesure Investment Holdings advisory services3 Aug 2022
    Source: 123RF
    The key is remaining constructive on domestic bonds22 Jul 2022
    Source: Supplied. Linda Eedes at Foord Asset Management.
    Foord Asset Management welcomes Linda Eedes6 Jun 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Alexforbes puts in place transformation policy23 May 2022
    Contemporary multimedia visual artist and furniture designer Trevor Stuurman in discussion with friends
    Design Joburg returns with "glocal" creativity22 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: Attendees enjoying the Johannesburg Cap Classique and Champagne Festival
    Johannesburg Cap Classique and Champagne Festival returns1 Mar 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz