Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comBitventureAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Portfolio Manager Howick
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Russia's central bank slashes key interest

    30 May 2022
    Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
    The Russian Ruble lost 17.0% after the Russian central bank slashed interest rates by 3.0% to stem Ruble's recent strength.

    Source: The Russian Central Bank. REUTERS.
    Source: The Russian Central Bank. REUTERS.

    Rand update


    The rand ended on a firmer note last week, closing at R15.57 as the dollar slid against the euro and pound. We start the new week unchanged on what is likely to be a fairly quiet day due to the Memorial Day holiday in the US, and we expect the rand to consolidate around current levels for now.

    The rand's EM peers are all trading flat except for the Russian ruble, which is weaker at 66.50 against the dollar. The ruble lost close to 17.0% last week after the Russian central bank slashed interest rates by 3.0% in order to stem the Ruble's recent strength.

    Commodity update


    Metal prices all firmed on Friday ahead of the US holiday and long weekend, and we are seeing further gains this morning. Gold is up at $1,862, Platinum up at $958, and Palladium up at $2,080. Oil continues to rally on tight supply, and increasing demand buoys the price. New Covid cases in China appear to be declining, and this has seen Brent crude rise to $120.0 while WTI is up at $116.00.

    International update


    The dollar has lost some of its attractiveness as investors weigh the possibility of the Fed not increasing interest rates at the previously expected aggressive pace. The DXY index is lower at 101.47, with the euro up at 1.0763 and the pound up at 1.2652 this morning.

    The Japanese Yen has also firmed this morning and is currently quoted at 126.97. US Treasury yields closed a touch lower on Friday, while Wall Street had a strong close to the week.

    The S&P ended 2.47% stronger, the Dow was 1.76% higher, and the Nasdaq gained a massive 3.33%.

    Asian markets are following the positive trend, with The Nikkei and the Hang Seng both up over 2.0% while the Shanghai is up around 0.5%.
    NextOptions
    Andre Cilliers
    Andre Cilliers' articles

    About Andre Cilliers

    Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
    Read more: Russia, Andre Cilliers, ruble, TreasuryONE, Russia Ukraine conflict

    Related

    Stricter Covid lockdowns in China raise concerns
    Stricter Covid lockdowns in China raise concerns9 May 2022
    The JSE in turmoil
    The JSE in turmoil6 May 2022
    Traders prepare for decision on record-level rate hike
    Traders prepare for decision on record-level rate hike4 May 2022
    DXY index at historic high
    DXY index at historic high3 May 2022
    With a plunge of more than 9% since Easter Monday, can the rand claw its way back?
    With a plunge of more than 9% since Easter Monday, can the rand claw its way back?29 Apr 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Strong dollar driven by soaring US bond yields19 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz