The world's best consumer digital banks named for 2022

Ghana's Fidelity Bank, Mozambique's Millennium BIM and South Africa's First National Bank have come up trumps at this year's 2022 World's Best Consumer Digital Banks awards hosted by monthly finance and business magazine, Global Finance.

Source: iStock.

Regional sub-category winners are First National Bank in the category Best Mobile Banking App and Millennium BIM in the most innovative digital-bank. category.

“With the multi-year pandemic accelerating banks’ digitalisation efforts, the market has witnessed a rapid evolution in electronic offerings,” said Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “Those financial institutions that best introduced new and improved products and services are being honoured as Global Finance’s world’s best digital banks 2022.”

Strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers was a priority criteria under consideration, as was success in getting clients to use digital offerings; growth of digital customers; breadth of product offerings; evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

"We are humbled to be recognised for pioneering a digital-platform revolution on the African continent," says FNB chief executive officer, Jacques Celliers. "These awards validate our commitment to helping customers through our trusted digital platform and interfaces.

"While each of our markets is at a different stage of the digital journey, this honour affirms our strategy to provide a contextual customer experience. We continue to invest in modernising our platform and interfaces so that customers can manage their financial and lifestyle needs as they desire."

"The FNB app has become a one-stop shop for millions of customers with record volumes of interactions," says Giuseppe Virgillito, FNB head of digital banking. "Access to technology is essential to broadening financial inclusion, and over the years, we've been focused on reducing barriers to entry for our customers.

"We zero-rated our FNB app years ago to ensure that our customers do not incur data costs to access our services and we continue innovating to help our customers achieve their goals."

Global Finance's World's Best Consumer Digital Banks awards are organised by publishing entrepreneurs Joseph Giarraputo and Carl Burgen.

Selection process

Winners are chosen from entries evaluated by a world-class panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing.

The editors of Global Finance were responsible for the final selection of all winners. Only banks that entered the competition were considered for awards, and awards were only given in those categories, regions, countries, territories and districts in which there were entries.

The winners will be honoured on September 20 at the Ritz-Carlton at the Dubai International Finance Centre.

Details on all Round One winners will be published in the September print and digital editions of Global Finance as well as online. A full report on the Round Two winners and the awards ceremony will be published in the magazine in December.

The awards are 23 years in the running.