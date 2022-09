The FNB Xero Programme for Accounting Practices returns to help 15 #entrepreneurs propel their businesses to the next level!

Brought to you by FNB South Africa, Xero and Edge Growth, the programme is a first-of-its-kind initiative created to support black-owned accounting firms underpinned by three key objectives:

Promote the digital transformation of black-owned accounting practices by leveraging Xero’s cloud-based practice management and Partner Programme tools and resources.



Facilitate the improvement of the quality of accounting advisory and compliance services.



Empower black accounting practice owners with holistic, practical business practice management skills for current and future operational continuity.

The programme is designed to support the scale-up ambitions of 15 accounting entrepreneurs who:

have been in operation for the past three years,



are 51% black-owned,



are accredited with a professional body such as SAICA or SAIPA,



have industry experience servicing SMEs and



have a maximum annual turnover of R50 million.

Do you qualify? Then it’s time to level up your business! Apply now - https://bit.ly/3RxY1B0. Applications close Friday, 30 September.