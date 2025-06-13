Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthOnPoint PRLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    JRS Solutions successfully exits action ESD fund

    Small business development specialist, Edge Growth, has this month celebrated another successful exit from the Action ESD Fund, reinforcing its commitment to empowering high-potential, black-owned businesses.
    Issued by Edge Growth
    13 Jun 2025
    13 Jun 2025
    JRS Solutions Founder and Managing Director Seshme Holloway
    JRS Solutions Founder and Managing Director Seshme Holloway

    JRS Solutions is a 100% Black female-owned business that secured a substantial instalment sale agreement and access to working capital and mentorship through Edge Growth in 2019. At the time, the company was facing numerous challenges including limited national reach, operational inefficiencies, and cash flow constraints.

    Five years on, the funding and support from the fund has enabled JRS Solutions to scale effectively to meet national demand by recruiting additional technical staff, enhancing their internal systems through targeted upskilling of existing team members, and consolidating debt to improve financial stability. It also provided access to expert-led financial management coaching and legal advisory services. These interventions significantly boosted the company’s operational efficiency and service delivery, empowering JRS Solutions to secure high-value contracts with industry leaders including Transnet, ABSA, Standard Bank, and Life Hospitals.

    JRS Solutions successfully exits action ESD fund

    Based in Durban, JRS Solutions has over 15 years’ experience within the ICT sector, specialising in cutting-edge security systems and insurance-approved electronics repair services. The company, led by founder and managing director Seshme Holloway, provides end-to-end services including design, supply, installation, and maintenance of integrated security systems, AI-driven surveillance, and certified electronics repairs for property developers, insurers, and resellers.

    Partnering with Edge Growth was a turning point for JRS Solutions. Their support not only provided us with the financial backing to grow, but also the strategic insight to professionalise and scale our operations,” says Holloway. “Today, we stand stronger, more innovative, and nationally recognised. We are excited about the future as we continue to create impact through technology, empowerment, and excellence.

    JRS Solutions successfully exits action ESD fund

    Having now successfully exited the Action ESD Fund, JRS Solutions aims to expand into cloud-based security solutions and renewable-powered systems, broaden its geographic footprint across Africa, and continue driving gender empowerment and industry transformation.

    Established in 2011, the Action ESD Fund is an enterprise and supplier development initiative managed by Edge Growth that fosters economic transformation by providing tailored financial support and business development services to high-potential, black-owned SMEs. Over the last fourteen years, the fund has provided funding and growth support to over 30 small and medium-sized enterprises in South Africa, helping to create over 400 permanent and temporary jobs and investing nearly R100m into these businesses, contributing to significant socio-economic impact.

    Edge Growth is a leading SME and Venture Fund Manager, specialising in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: Access to finance, markets and skills. Our offering consists of three services areas, designed to achieve maximum impact:

    • ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value chain
    • Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management
    • Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Edge Growth
    We are SME Development Solutionists co-creating innovative solutions that combat business growth constraints and provide SMEs with market access, skills development and funding.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz