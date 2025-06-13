JRS Solutions successfully exits action ESD fund

Small business development specialist, Edge Growth, has this month celebrated another successful exit from the Action ESD Fund, reinforcing its commitment to empowering high-potential, black-owned businesses.

JRS Solutions Founder and Managing Director Seshme Holloway

JRS Solutions is a 100% Black female-owned business that secured a substantial instalment sale agreement and access to working capital and mentorship through Edge Growth in 2019. At the time, the company was facing numerous challenges including limited national reach, operational inefficiencies, and cash flow constraints.

Five years on, the funding and support from the fund has enabled JRS Solutions to scale effectively to meet national demand by recruiting additional technical staff, enhancing their internal systems through targeted upskilling of existing team members, and consolidating debt to improve financial stability. It also provided access to expert-led financial management coaching and legal advisory services. These interventions significantly boosted the company’s operational efficiency and service delivery, empowering JRS Solutions to secure high-value contracts with industry leaders including Transnet, ABSA, Standard Bank, and Life Hospitals.

Based in Durban, JRS Solutions has over 15 years’ experience within the ICT sector, specialising in cutting-edge security systems and insurance-approved electronics repair services. The company, led by founder and managing director Seshme Holloway, provides end-to-end services including design, supply, installation, and maintenance of integrated security systems, AI-driven surveillance, and certified electronics repairs for property developers, insurers, and resellers.

“Partnering with Edge Growth was a turning point for JRS Solutions. Their support not only provided us with the financial backing to grow, but also the strategic insight to professionalise and scale our operations,” says Holloway. “Today, we stand stronger, more innovative, and nationally recognised. We are excited about the future as we continue to create impact through technology, empowerment, and excellence.”

Having now successfully exited the Action ESD Fund, JRS Solutions aims to expand into cloud-based security solutions and renewable-powered systems, broaden its geographic footprint across Africa, and continue driving gender empowerment and industry transformation.

Established in 2011, the Action ESD Fund is an enterprise and supplier development initiative managed by Edge Growth that fosters economic transformation by providing tailored financial support and business development services to high-potential, black-owned SMEs. Over the last fourteen years, the fund has provided funding and growth support to over 30 small and medium-sized enterprises in South Africa, helping to create over 400 permanent and temporary jobs and investing nearly R100m into these businesses, contributing to significant socio-economic impact.

