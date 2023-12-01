Industries

Higher Education Company news South Africa

    Eduvos embraces esports in education in 2023

    Issued by Eduvos
    1 Dec 2023
    As the 2023 academic year comes to an end, Eduvos is proud to look back on its achievements in the esports world and is excited about the future of esports at the institution.
    This year, the institution, voted the best private higher education provider in South Africa, launched esports leagues at its 12 campuses, making it the biggest league in the country. Along with this, two esports qualifications were also added to the over 20 qualifications Eduvos already provides, to bridge the skills gap in the esports field in Africa.

    As a forward-thinking institution, Eduvos is constantly looking at how the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) can be incorporated into its teaching so that Eduvos students, affectionately known as Vossies, can prosper in a changing work environment. Esports is just one of the 4IR aspects that Eduvos is embracing to better prepare its students for life after graduation.

    Eduvos has acknowledged the academic merits of esports as they provide a bridge to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) fields. As such, Eduvos director Dr Riaan Steenberg will be on the panel discussing Empowering Education through Esports & Casual Gaming at Africa Games Week. Dr Steenberg has been instrumental in establishing the esports league and esports qualifications at Eduvos and wants to see the esports industry expand across the African continent.

    You can hear Dr Riaan on the panel on 2 December at Workshop 17 in Cape Town, tickets are available to buy here.

    Eduvos, along with its esports partner RGB Gaming, will be exhibiting at this year’s rAge Expo from 8-10 December at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Vossie Gamers will compete in an Apex Legends tournament. On top of this, the winners of Eduvos’s first Game Jam will be presenting their game at rAge for festivalgoers to play for themselves.

    Eduvos and its esports leagues have exhibited and participated in both Comic Con Cape Town and Comic Con Africa this year.

    For press enquiries and more information contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

    Find Eduvos Online
    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy

    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
