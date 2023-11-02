Celebrating 25 years of RBS - A legacy of excellence in higher education

Dr Ahmed Shaikh, managing director at Regent Business School reflects on 25 years of excellence and innovation: “In 1998, a small yet determined team of founders, under the wise guidance of the late Professor Yusuf Karodia and the late Professor Naran Bhana, embarked on a mission to democratise higher education in the dawn of South Africa’s democracy. With courage, a strong commitment to people, a deep understanding of the importance of human capital development, and a pioneering spirit, they sowed the seeds of Regent Business School. Over the past 25 years, we have grown from modest beginnings into an academic powerhouse that prioritises education for impact.”

One of the hallmarks that set Regent Business School apart is its pioneering approach to distance learning through an innovative hybrid system. Notably, not all classes are confined to the campus, making quality education accessible to a diverse student body. Regent Business School has recognised the evolving needs of students, offering them flexibility and the ability to balance education with other commitments. This adaptability is not only commendable but crucial in today’s educational landscape.

Regent Business School's iLeadLabs and REDHubs, represent the institution’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience. In addition to these initiatives, Regent Business School brings industry experts and students together through topical webinars, enriching the learning process and fostering a connection between academic knowledge and practical insights. This is where this business school excels - in bridging the gap between theory and real-world application. Safe campuses and state-of-the-art facilities form an essential part of the Regent Business School experience, allowing students to focus on their studies without concern.

The curriculum at Regent Business School is rigorous, imparted by experts in their respective fields. This focus on academic excellence and real-world application prepares students for success in their careers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen fields.

As Regent Business School celebrates this milestone, we recognise the profound impact this institution has had on thousands of lives. Regent Business School has not only provided quality education as a proud member of the Honoris United University network but has also played a pivotal role in shaping the future of its students. The legacy of excellence, innovation, and dedication to student success is a beacon for the higher education sector. “From the outset, RBS’s mission was clear: to make higher education accessible and affordable for all, ultimately leaving a positive mark on the lives of those who have passed through its doors. Nearly forty thousand individuals have benefited from RBS’s commitment to making quality education accessible, a feat that is nothing short of remarkable,” concluded Dr Shaikh.

Regent Business School’s commitment to making education accessible extends into the communities it serves. In July 2023, the institution offered free Grade 12 Accounting Tuition at their Durban learning centre providing qualifying students with valuable resources to enhance their educational journey. Additionally, in August 2023, Regent Business School launched the transformative Level Up programme, a free online skills development initiative designed to empower Grade 11 and 12 learners across Southern Africa. Notably, they joined forces with East Coast Radio to create a powerful collaboration, the ‘Changing 10 Lives in 10 Hours’ Big Favour campaign. This heartwarming partnership awarded ten deserving individuals with bursaries to study at any one of the Regent Business School campuses around the country, live on air. This generous initiative, with a total value of R330,000, covered a diverse range of courses, demonstrating Regent Business School’s unwavering commitment to providing educational opportunities and transforming the futures of these recipients. These initiatives underscore a dedication to giving back to the community and making quality education accessible to all.

This 25-year journey has been marked by complexity, hard work, remarkable commitment, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. It has also been a journey of innovation, experimentation, and continuous reflection, which is at the core of institutions worldwide. Regent Business School’s story is deeply intertwined with the students it serves, and this community is the driving force behind our continuous improvement.

With a formidable history, it is incumbent upon Regent Business School to deepen the school’s commitment to people and nurture a pioneering spirit as we seek to reimagine a more open, accessible, and successful higher education landscape for South Africa and beyond.

Regent Business School looks forward to the incredible possibilities that lie ahead. With its unique strengths and unwavering commitment to education, the school continues to be a shining example of what can be achieved when dedication meets innovation.