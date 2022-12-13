Industries

Closure of satellite campuses and relocation of some academic programmes to Vanderbijlpark

13 Dec 2022
Issued by: Vaal University of Technology
Stakeholders are hereby advised that effective 31 December 2022, the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) will conduct its business from the main campus (Vanderbijlpark and Sebokeng) only. All other campuses, i.e. Ekurhuleni (Gauteng), Secunda (Mpumalanga) and Upington (Northern Cape) will close permanently.
The leadership of the Vaal University of Technology regrets the impact this may have on communities residing within close proximity of the aforementioned campuses.

The decision to remain with the main campus was not taken lightly. It is a culmination of a thorough assessment of the viability of VUT’s sites of delivery, a process which commenced in 2019.

Strategic reasons for the closure of satellite campuses include financial sustainability and the suitability of infrastructure for teaching and learning purposes. After consideration of the institution’s resources, it was resolved to rather consolidate and operate as a single-campus institution.

An extensive consultation process with affected students, staff and other stakeholders was undertaken. The institution has also complied with all applicable legislative processes as guided by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Operations at Ekurhuleni campus terminated on 31 March 2021 while Secunda and Upington campuses will shut doors on 31 December 2022. Throughout the process, affected staff have been relocated to Vanderbijlpark to ensure job security.

VUT continues to support students that are still in the system to enable them to complete their studies. Therefore, all currently registered students, including those who still have outstanding subjects, will be provided adequate opportunity to complete their studies. Some will be relocated to the Vanderbijlpark campus from 2023.

Council and management would like to thank all stakeholders for supporting our campuses over the years. We believe the closure of the three campuses is in the best interest of the institution and is a decisive step towards academic excellence and ensuring medium-to-long-term sustainability of the Vaal University of Technology.

Vaal University of Technology
Established in 2004, as the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), VUT originated as a College of Advanced Technical Education (1966-1979) and was later known as Vaal Triangle Technikon (1979-2003).
VUT

