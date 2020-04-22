Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Education jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Afda student films in race for the Oscars

By: Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
Three Afda 2019 graduation films selected as candidates to compete for the most prestigious awards on the motion picture calendar - The Student Academy Awards (Oscars).

The films selected will represent Afda and South Africa in three separate categories. Afda Cape Town postgraduate film, You, Me & Everything in Between, directed by Esther Jo Mbulawa, represents Afda in the fiction film category. The animation category slot is taken by third-year Afda Johannesburg film, Hadeda, directed by Nuha Suliman and Afda Johannesburg third-year television documentary, Spina Daai Deng, directed by Paballo Seletisha, is selected in the documentary category.

Afda is the only film school in Africa to have ever won the most coveted award in cinema. In 2006, the multi-award-winning Afda Johannesburg honours film, Elalini, directed by Tristan Holmes, won the Best Foreign Student Film Award at the Student Academy Awards.

The Student Academy Awards were established in 1972. Every year, college and university film students from all over the world compete for awards and cash grants, with films being judged in the following categories: Animation, Documentary, Live Action Narrative and Alternative/Experimental.

The awards recognises and honours student filmmakers who demonstrate excellence in the creation of motion pictures. By awarding these outstanding achievements, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences strives to support and inspire emerging filmmakers and to foster growth and education in the art and science of motion pictures.

Past Student Academy Award winners have gone on to win 11 Oscars, and receive 63 Oscar nominations. Past SAA winners include Pete Docter, Robert Zemeckis, Patricia Riggen, Cary Fukunaga, Patricia Cardoso and Spike Lee.

Find out more about these brilliant films here:

Spina Daai Deng: https://afda.co.za/film/792/Spina-Daai-Deng/
Hadeda: https://afda.co.za/film/883/Hadeda/
You, Me & Everything In Between: https://afda.co.za/film/834/You-Me-Everything-In-Between/

Congratulations to the cast and crew!

Earle Holmes' articles

About Earle Holmes

PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals

    AFDA's press office

    AFDA AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
    About Us | News | Contact
    Comment

    Read more: AFDA, South African filmmaking, Student Academy Awards

    Top stories

    Afda student films in race for the Oscars

    By Earle Holmes, Issued by AFDA

    Do you know if your CSR education programme improves the marks of its participants?

    By Duncan Luke

    Not taking lockdown lying down: A 360 industry overview

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com

    EDSA opens applications for data science learnership

    News


    Show more

    All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.