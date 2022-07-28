Industries

Sebastian Vettel to retire from F1

28 Jul 2022
News from the world of Formula One today is that Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the 2022 season. The German driver will see out his current contract with Aston Martin Racing.
Vettel on making his announcement: “I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years – there are far too many to mention and thank.

“Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver – and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.”

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex.

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

https://doubleapex.co.za/
