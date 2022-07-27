Volkswagen SA dealerships to get major facility upgrades

Volkswagen South Africa has announced that Lindsay Saker Fourways, NTT Volkswagen Potchefstroom, Volkswagen Highlands and Autohaus Centurion are the latest dealerships to undergo major facility upgrades.

Image supplied

“Volkswagen dealers are an integral part of our brand’s success; in 2021, the Volkswagen dealer network helped the brand achieve a market share of 20.1%. Not only is the dealer network responsible for 75% of our annual sales, our 109 Volkswagen dealers also support South Africa’s economy by employing over 5,200 people. The investment by our dealers into state-of-the-art facilities is a strong show of support for our brand,” said Steffen Knapp, head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

The four Volkswagen dealers invested a total of R119m in renovations and employ close to 200 people.

NTT Volkswagen Potchefstroom, which is based in the North West province, spent R43m on a new dealership. NTT Volkswagen Potchefstroom employs 35 people.

Lindsay Saker Fourways invested R30m in upgrading their existing dealership which now has a fresh car showroom and admin buildings, a new workshop as well as a new MasterCars building. The dealership, based in Fourways, Johannesburg, employs 55 people.

Volkswagen Highlands, based in Mashishing Mpumalanga, invested R26m in upgrading the dealership to include a new car showroom and admin buildings, new workshop and a new MasterCars building. Volkswagen Highlands Dealer Principal, Anru Myburg, was also a Club of Excellence winner at the recently held 2022 Grand Prix Awards.

Autohaus Centurion invested R20m in facility upgrades to their dealership based in Centurion, Gauteng. The dealership now has a showroom for new cars and MasterCars, an upgraded wash bay with a ground-breaking water recycling system, a new canteen with a barista area and a fully-fledged kitchen, an upgraded ablution facility for the workshop as well as a refreshed Parts department.

Since 2011, 99 Volkswagen dealers have invested a total of R1.7bn in the Modular Concept Design which saw the dealerships upgraded into state-of-the-art facilities. Since 2018, a further 33 dealers have also invested R476m in ensuring their dealerships adhere to the new Volkswagen corporate identity and brand design.