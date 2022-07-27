Volkswagen SA dealerships to get major facility upgrades

“Volkswagen dealers are an integral part of our brand’s success; in 2021, the Volkswagen dealer network helped the brand achieve a market share of 20.1%. Not only is the dealer network responsible for 75% of our annual sales, our 109 Volkswagen dealers also support South Africa’s economy by employing over 5,200 people. The investment by our dealers into state-of-the-art facilities is a strong show of support for our brand,” said Steffen Knapp, head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.
The four Volkswagen dealers invested a total of R119m in renovations and employ close to 200 people.
NTT Volkswagen Potchefstroom, which is based in the North West province, spent R43m on a new dealership. NTT Volkswagen Potchefstroom employs 35 people.
Lindsay Saker Fourways invested R30m in upgrading their existing dealership which now has a fresh car showroom and admin buildings, a new workshop as well as a new MasterCars building. The dealership, based in Fourways, Johannesburg, employs 55 people.
Volkswagen Highlands, based in Mashishing Mpumalanga, invested R26m in upgrading the dealership to include a new car showroom and admin buildings, new workshop and a new MasterCars building. Volkswagen Highlands Dealer Principal, Anru Myburg, was also a Club of Excellence winner at the recently held 2022 Grand Prix Awards.
Autohaus Centurion invested R20m in facility upgrades to their dealership based in Centurion, Gauteng. The dealership now has a showroom for new cars and MasterCars, an upgraded wash bay with a ground-breaking water recycling system, a new canteen with a barista area and a fully-fledged kitchen, an upgraded ablution facility for the workshop as well as a refreshed Parts department.
Since 2011, 99 Volkswagen dealers have invested a total of R1.7bn in the Modular Concept Design which saw the dealerships upgraded into state-of-the-art facilities. Since 2018, a further 33 dealers have also invested R476m in ensuring their dealerships adhere to the new Volkswagen corporate identity and brand design.