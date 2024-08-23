Volkswagen launches a new Polo Vivo in South Africa

A new Volkswagen Polo Vivo will hit the streets in Mzansi in September, and its pricing will remain the same as the outgoing model. We joined Volkswagen South Africa in Kariega to learn all about the new Polo Vivo.

The GT model of the new Polo Vivo includes black painted mirror caps | image supplied

The Polo Vivo has arguably become an icon on South African roads since its introduction in 2010. It has sold 425,000 units across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa and has been the top-selling passenger car in the country ever since its launch. Fourteen years on, the second-gen Polo Vivo now boasts a new front-end design, new seat trim designs, and enhanced safety features.

The new Polo Vivo has a 2D Volkswagen badge, redesigned front bumper with Daytime Running Lights and new headlights. The rear end also spots a new 2D Volkswagen badge with the Vivo name in chrome centred below it and a new antenna. Additionally, the new model introduces new colours, new interior seat materials and a new equipment line naming convention.

On this inside, the new Polo Vivo now features an updated infotainment system with a 9-inch Mirgor radio with four to six speakers (depending on the equipment line) and app-connect. The seats have been updated with new materials and designs which include front-side airbags (standard on the Style and GT models).

New 15 and 16-inch (standard on the Life and Style models) wheels are a welcomed update. The exterior features a 2D Volkswagen emblem, a fresh design element, including bumper skin, lower and upper grille with chrome accents, and integrated fog and cornering lights with daytime running lights. An optional Rear-View camera for convenience and safety with a clear view is available from the Life derivatives.

From the side, the new Polo can be differentiated by the new alloy wheels. The wheel line-up consists of the standard steel wheels for the Vivo (14-inch) and optional 15-inch Tosa alloy wheel), 15-inch ‘Ubomi’ alloy wheel on the Life models, 16-inch ‘Portago’ for the Style and the 17-inch ‘Mirabeau’ alloy wheel which comes standard in the top of the range GT model.

Safety features

Active and passive standard safety features have been enhanced in the new Polo Vivo. Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill start control, and remote central locking are standard features across the range.

Body paint colours. The new Polo Vivo is available in the following body paint colours: Solid – Ascot Grey and Pure White. Metallic – Reflex Silver, Reef Blue, Smokey Grey and Wild Cherry Red.

Engines

The new Polo Vivo model range is offered with 1.4 and 1.6 MPI four-cylinder and three-cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engines. The power output of the four-cylinder engines ranges from 55kW to 77kW.

These engines are available with five-speed manual transmissions as standard. The Tiptronic is available with the 77kW 1.6 engine in a six-speed automatic transmission, while the top-of-the-range GT comes with the 1.0TSI 81kW engine in a six-speed manual transmission.

Driven

We test-drove the new Polo Vivo from Gqerbha to Jeffreys Bay and back. Our test drive was reasonably comfortable, considering it's a small hatchback. With a six-speed manual gearbox, one is able to get an extra boost on the open road, which is useful for overtaking and keeping up with traffic.

Road noise broke through into the cabin of the new Polo Vivo all too easily on our drive, but mostly on unkept roads and at faster speeds. The suspension was the difference, we found, which provided the most comfort over the rougher roads. The new seats, which Volkswagen South Africa put a considerable amount of detail into, were hard but surprisingly comfy.

Prices

Polo Vivo 1.4 55kW Vivo - R266,600

Polo Vivo 1.4 63kW Life - R288,500

Polo Vivo 1.6 77kW Life Tiptronic - R320,200

Polo Vivo 1.6 77kW Style - R318,000

Polo Vivo 1.0 TSI 81kW GT - R356,000

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo comes standard with a three-year/20,000km warranty and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15,000km. Five-year/150,000km engine warranty.

Volkswagen EasyDrive Maintenance and Service Plans are available as options.