Dunlop Tyres unveils partnership with BMW M Performance Parts Race Series

The new partnership deal, in effect from 1 March 2023, will see Dunlop Direzza high-performance tyres fitted to a field of over 50 vehicles in the series over a two-year period. Contenders will have the support of the ATS Motorsport Dunlop Service Crew, who provide full trackside tyre service at all national and upcountry meetings. This support service – operated from a fully equipped Dunlop Racing mobile workshop staffed by a skilled and knowledgeable team – is free to all drivers competing on Dunlop tyres. Dunlop will also support Pole Position awards and cash prizes.

With more than 130 years of experience in the motorsport industry, Dunlop Tyres brings expertise and experience to the technical equipment of the iconic car club, providing BMW with the highest level of performance and safety on the track.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, said the iconic tyre brand is proud to partner with an equally iconic vehicle brand.

“We are very happy to announce our partnership to provide tyres for vehicles in the BMW ///M Performance Parts Race Series. This is a wonderful opportunity for two iconic brands to join forces and create a thrilling experience for all motorsport enthusiasts. Our tyres are engineered to the highest safety specifications, and we are eager to see them put to the test by the skill of the BMW racing drivers.”

From station wagons to hatchbacks to diesel-powered, the BMW range of vehicles offers the right mix to showcase the safety standards and technical ability of the Dunlop Direzza high-performance tyre.

“What is unique about this partnership is that previously, vehicles were only provided with one tyre size in other racing series. This time around we are supplying five different sizes split among their 56 cars in the series. This is very exciting for us as we get to put our best wheels forward,” said Ozoux.

Additionally, Dunlop Tyres is bringing to the track its 295/30 tyre, which the car club did not use before.

“With a mixed tyre size range, a wide range of vehicles, incredibly talented drivers with years of experience behind them, and a fun, family atmosphere to be experienced, we know that this partnership will leave a memorable experience for everyone involved,” said Ozoux.

BMW Car Club Gauteng spokesperson, Bernard De Gouveia, said: “We are excited to have Dunlop Tyres on board, and look forward to getting on the track with their tyres. They have a long history in the sport, and manufacturing high-performance tyres, so we are confident of a successful series.”

The BMW ///M Performance Parts Race Series is well underway, with the first race powered by Dunlop Direzza set to take place on 22 April 2023.