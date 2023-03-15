The Mazda 2. An erstwhile urban runner

In urban traffic, I managed to achieve around 4.3ls per 100kms. The Mazda 2 is a smart-looking compact car designed to offer everything a modern driver wants and needs in an efficient package. The distinct Mazda styling is unmissable and stands out from the crowd. On the Mazda 2's compact frame, the brand's flowing 'Kodo- Soul of Motion' design language has a big impact.
The Mazda 2 appeals to all who are looking for a small but ‘grown-up’ vehicle and who are conscious of fuel economy. It appeals to someone who don’t need a large sedan and discerning drivers who demand quality and excellent specification on a compact platform. In South Africa, many people consider smaller vehicles to be 'entry-level' or 'student cars'.
While the Mazda 2 will happily serve this purpose, it is really designed for buyers who want a 'grown up' car on a compact wheelbase.
For this reason, the Mazda 2 is equipped with a high level of specification across the range, with quality interior finishes and top-notch safety features.
The Mazda 2 is equipped with a 1.5l in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve double overhead cam petrol engine (Skyactiv-G) across the range. Power: 85kW at 6000rpm which is more than enough in urban traffic and on longer drives. Easy cruising at 120kmph. Torque: 146Nm at 4000rpm
Mazda Skyactiv Technology is an umbrella term for Mazda's constant evolution in improving its vehicle technology to deliver excellent performance, lower emissions, and precise driving dynamics. This approach covers everything from chassis development to steering and fuel consumption. The ride quality is very smooth.
The entry-level Mazda 2 1.5l Active Manual includes the following:
The Mazda 2 1.5l manual and automatic add to the above with:
Desigan ‘Sanders’ Govender, dealer principal of CMH Mazda Durban, waxes lyrical about the Mazda 2:
“It’s an ideal vehicle fit for so many purposes, be it taking the kids to school, driving to varsity, loading up the golf bag and other sports equipment, for that urban weekday commute or even those long weekend runs. It is one of our better-selling vehicles. In these current times of high fuel prices, the 2 is one of the most economical cars around, thanks to the Skyactiv-G engine. It is designed for an urban lifestyle, offering the luxuries of a mid-sized sedan.”
The MSRP values include a three-year unlimited Mazda care service plan.