The Mazda 2. An erstwhile urban runner

I spent some time with the zippy Mazda 2 recently, kind courtesy of CMH Mazda Durban. There were several features in the 'grown-up' small car that left lasting impressions. The stand out was the smooth ride and the more than efficient fuel economy.

In urban traffic, I managed to achieve around 4.3ls per 100kms. The Mazda 2 is a smart-looking compact car designed to offer everything a modern driver wants and needs in an efficient package. The distinct Mazda styling is unmissable and stands out from the crowd. On the Mazda 2's compact frame, the brand's flowing 'Kodo- Soul of Motion' design language has a big impact.

Mazda 2 for U

The Mazda 2 appeals to all who are looking for a small but ‘grown-up’ vehicle and who are conscious of fuel economy. It appeals to someone who don’t need a large sedan and discerning drivers who demand quality and excellent specification on a compact platform. In South Africa, many people consider smaller vehicles to be 'entry-level' or 'student cars'.

While the Mazda 2 will happily serve this purpose, it is really designed for buyers who want a 'grown up' car on a compact wheelbase.

For this reason, the Mazda 2 is equipped with a high level of specification across the range, with quality interior finishes and top-notch safety features.

Under the bonnet

The Mazda 2 is equipped with a 1.5l in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve double overhead cam petrol engine (Skyactiv-G) across the range. Power: 85kW at 6000rpm which is more than enough in urban traffic and on longer drives. Easy cruising at 120kmph. Torque: 146Nm at 4000rpm

Mazda Skyactiv

Mazda Skyactiv Technology is an umbrella term for Mazda's constant evolution in improving its vehicle technology to deliver excellent performance, lower emissions, and precise driving dynamics. This approach covers everything from chassis development to steering and fuel consumption. The ride quality is very smooth.

Packed with features

The entry-level Mazda 2 1.5l Active Manual includes the following:

LED headlamps

Push start ignition

Airbags SRS: Front (driver and paassenger)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Height adjustable seat - driver

Power windows (front and rear)

Power windows one touch system (driver)

Rear seats with: 60/40 split fold backrest

Multi-function steering wheel with audio controls

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Bluetoothhands free system

Remote central locking

Isofix

Front wiper intermittent: Adjustable

Room lamp (front and rear)

Burglar alarm

Auto levelling headlamps

15" Steel wheels (black)

Seat trim: Black cloth

Four speakers

Air-conditioning (manual)

One USB port

Radio - AUX Jack

Keyless entry

The Mazda 2 1.5l manual and automatic add to the above with:

15" alloy wheels (silver metallic)

Seat trim: Black cloth

Six speakers

Air-conditioning (manual)

Two USB ports

MZD Connect System

Keyless entry

Seven-inch display screen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Commander dial

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Cruise control

Leather-wrapped: Steering wheel

Leather-wrapped: Gear shift knob

Leather-wrapped: Handbrake handle

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Airbags SRS: Side and curtain

Power fold mirrors

Shark fin antenna

Yellow decal (front and rear) bumper

Coloured interior panel

Final word

Desigan ‘Sanders’ Govender, dealer principal of CMH Mazda Durban, waxes lyrical about the Mazda 2:

“It’s an ideal vehicle fit for so many purposes, be it taking the kids to school, driving to varsity, loading up the golf bag and other sports equipment, for that urban weekday commute or even those long weekend runs. It is one of our better-selling vehicles. In these current times of high fuel prices, the 2 is one of the most economical cars around, thanks to the Skyactiv-G engine. It is designed for an urban lifestyle, offering the luxuries of a mid-sized sedan.”

Price

Mazda2 1.5L Active 6MT 5-Dr R302,300

Mazda2 1.5L Dynamic 6MT 5-Dr R330,200

Mazda2 1.5L Dynamic 6AT 5-Dr R349,100

Mazda2 1.5L Individual 6MT 5-Dr R358,700

Mazda2 1.5L Individual 6AT 5-Dr R379,500

Mazda2 1.5L Hazumi 6AT 5-Dr R407,400

The MSRP values include a three-year unlimited Mazda care service plan.