The Mazda 2. An erstwhile urban runner

15 Mar 2023
Naresh MaharajBy: Naresh Maharaj
I spent some time with the zippy Mazda 2 recently, kind courtesy of CMH Mazda Durban. There were several features in the 'grown-up' small car that left lasting impressions. The stand out was the smooth ride and the more than efficient fuel economy.
Image credit: Naresh Maharaj
Image credit: Naresh Maharaj
Image credit: Naresh Maharaj
Image credit: Naresh Maharaj
Image credit: Naresh Maharaj
Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

In urban traffic, I managed to achieve around 4.3ls per 100kms. The Mazda 2 is a smart-looking compact car designed to offer everything a modern driver wants and needs in an efficient package. The distinct Mazda styling is unmissable and stands out from the crowd. On the Mazda 2's compact frame, the brand's flowing 'Kodo- Soul of Motion' design language has a big impact.

Mazda 2 for U

The Mazda 2 appeals to all who are looking for a small but ‘grown-up’ vehicle and who are conscious of fuel economy. It appeals to someone who don’t need a large sedan and discerning drivers who demand quality and excellent specification on a compact platform. In South Africa, many people consider smaller vehicles to be 'entry-level' or 'student cars'.

While the Mazda 2 will happily serve this purpose, it is really designed for buyers who want a 'grown up' car on a compact wheelbase.

For this reason, the Mazda 2 is equipped with a high level of specification across the range, with quality interior finishes and top-notch safety features.

Under the bonnet

The Mazda 2 is equipped with a 1.5l in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve double overhead cam petrol engine (Skyactiv-G) across the range. Power: 85kW at 6000rpm which is more than enough in urban traffic and on longer drives. Easy cruising at 120kmph. Torque: 146Nm at 4000rpm

Mazda Skyactiv

Mazda Skyactiv Technology is an umbrella term for Mazda's constant evolution in improving its vehicle technology to deliver excellent performance, lower emissions, and precise driving dynamics. This approach covers everything from chassis development to steering and fuel consumption. The ride quality is very smooth.

Packed with features

The entry-level Mazda 2 1.5l Active Manual includes the following:

  • LED headlamps
  • Push start ignition
  • Airbags SRS: Front (driver and paassenger)
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
  • Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
  • Height adjustable seat - driver
  • Power windows (front and rear)
  • Power windows one touch system (driver)
  • Rear seats with: 60/40 split fold backrest
  • Multi-function steering wheel with audio controls
  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel
  • Bluetoothhands free system
  • Remote central locking
  • Isofix
  • Front wiper intermittent: Adjustable
  • Room lamp (front and rear)
  • Burglar alarm
  • Auto levelling headlamps
  • 15" Steel wheels (black)
  • Seat trim: Black cloth
  • Four speakers
  • Air-conditioning (manual)
  • One USB port
  • Radio - AUX Jack
  • Keyless entry

The Mazda 2 1.5l manual and automatic add to the above with:

  • 15" alloy wheels (silver metallic)
  • Seat trim: Black cloth
  • Six speakers
  • Air-conditioning (manual)
  • Two USB ports
  • MZD Connect System
  • Keyless entry
  • Seven-inch display screen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Commander dial
  • Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
  • Cruise control
  • Leather-wrapped: Steering wheel
  • Leather-wrapped: Gear shift knob
  • Leather-wrapped: Handbrake handle
  • Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
  • Airbags SRS: Side and curtain
  • Power fold mirrors
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Yellow decal (front and rear) bumper
  • Coloured interior panel

Final word

Desigan ‘Sanders’ Govender, dealer principal of CMH Mazda Durban, waxes lyrical about the Mazda 2:

“It’s an ideal vehicle fit for so many purposes, be it taking the kids to school, driving to varsity, loading up the golf bag and other sports equipment, for that urban weekday commute or even those long weekend runs. It is one of our better-selling vehicles. In these current times of high fuel prices, the 2 is one of the most economical cars around, thanks to the Skyactiv-G engine. It is designed for an urban lifestyle, offering the luxuries of a mid-sized sedan.”

Price

  • Mazda2 1.5L Active 6MT 5-Dr R302,300
  • Mazda2 1.5L Dynamic 6MT 5-Dr R330,200
  • Mazda2 1.5L Dynamic 6AT 5-Dr R349,100
  • Mazda2 1.5L Individual 6MT 5-Dr R358,700
  • Mazda2 1.5L Individual 6AT 5-Dr R379,500
  • Mazda2 1.5L Hazumi 6AT 5-Dr R407,400

The MSRP values include a three-year unlimited Mazda care service plan.

Naresh Maharaj
Naresh Maharaj's articles

About Naresh Maharaj

Naresh Maharaj is a petrol head who loves cars and writing about them. He is also a Member of the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists. Naresh is also an international sports correspondent and an acclaimed corporate MC and voice-over artist. Naresh is a sports/news producer for community radio stations and also an award-winning sports journalist. Contact Naresh on moc.liamg@123jarahamn.
