Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopdotGOODDNA Brand ArchitectsGauteng Tourism AuthorityaHead Marketing ServicesAFDAEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Music Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Benjy Mudie 'shoots from the hip' with a new entertainment podcast venture

    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    20 Nov 2023
    20 Nov 2023
    Mid November will herald the launch of “From the Hip with Benjy Mudie”, a unique South African music podcast brought to you by Solid Gold Podcasts. Packed with humor, insights and observations and featuring some epic songs, “From The Hip” is essential listening for those who love music and the stories behind the artists.
    Benjy Mudie
    Benjy Mudie

    Benjy Mudie has traversed the South African music industry landscape for nearly 50 years. For over two decades he was Head of A&R/Marketing at Tusk Music, signing and developing some of the most commercially successful artists of the 80`s and 90`s including the award-winning Mango Groove, Lesley Rae Dowling, MarcAlex, Little Sister, Evoid, Petit Cheval and many more before leaving to establishing his independent label, Fresh Music. There he was responsible for the success of multi-platinum songstress Nianell, Blk Sonshine, David Aldo , Grammy nominee Cofield Mundi and the South African reissue imprint, Retro Fresh. He took a sabbatical from the industry in 2007/2008 to lecture marketing and music business skills at Damelin College before joining Universal Music Group for four years as a consultant. Tasked with signing and developing new artists for the company, his successes there included helming the company`s foray into the Idols franchise overseeing the recording and marketing of the winners including the platinum selling Elvis Blue and Khaya Mthethwa.

    Benjy and eVoid
    Benjy and eVoid
    Mango Groove
    Mango Groove

    In addition to stints as a DJ on both 702 and Hot 1027FM, he was inducted into the South African Radio Hall of Fame in 2022. Currently Benjy owns and runs Vinyl Junkie, one of South Africa`s most successful vinyl record stores where he indulges his passion for playing music and engaging with people about music.

    In early 2023 a chance encounter in the store with Gavin Kennedy, founder and owner of Solid Gold Podcasts, led to the birth of “From The Hip with Benjy Mudie”, a new music and entertainment podcast exploring the lives, stories, careers and lifestyles of artists that people the world of music in South Africa. “It`s more like intimate conversations between friends than just plain interviews. It`s about letting artists tell their own stories, in their own words- the ups and downs, highs and lows, opinions, dreams and challenges,” enthused Mudie.

    Marc Alex
    Marc Alex
    Sipho Mabuse
    Sipho Mabuse

    The first batch of podcasts includes deep dives into the careers of Mango Groove, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, PJ Powers, Trevor Rabin, eVoid, No Friends of Harry, Cindy Alter, MarcAlex and more. Future episodes will feature warts-and-all stories of Benjy`s life and career as a legendary insider in one of the most creative industries in the world, his brushes and escapades with leading artists in “Superstar Stories” and his lifelong global quest for “the lost chord”.

    From The Hip with Benjy Mudie can be heard on all key streaming platforms at https://pod.link/hip

    NextOptions
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.

    Related

    Hottest Portuguese festival of summer 2023
    The Publicity WorkshopHottest Portuguese festival of summer 2023
    Hot 102.7FM wins the hearts of listeners at SA Radio Awards
    HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM wins the hearts of listeners at SA Radio Awards
    Benjy Mudie inducted in the South African Radio Hall of Fame
    The Publicity WorkshopBenjy Mudie inducted in the South African Radio Hall of Fame
    Source:
    Winners of the Radio Awards 2022 announced!
    28 Nov 2022
    Hot 102.7FM makes its mark with 13 SA Radio Awards nominations
    HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM makes its mark with 13 SA Radio Awards nominations
    Source:
    Here are the finalists for the Radio Awards 2022!
    6 Sep 2022
    Radio host Benjy Mudie joins Hot 91.9FM
    HOT 102.7FMRadio host Benjy Mudie joins Hot 91.9FM
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz