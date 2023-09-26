Train announces SA tour dates

Multi-Grammy award-winning, diamond-selling band Train has announced their long-awaited South Africa tour in 2024.

Train’s highly anticipated ‘I Know, It’s Been A Long Time Coming Tour’ will bring fans across the globe for a night of music filled with the band’s most iconic hits spanning three decades.

Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.

The band’s global hit Hey, Soul Sister continues to reach new milestones – it was the number 1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and is now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

The band is comprised of frontman Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals).

The international tour kicks off 26 April 2024 in Manchester, UK, which marks Train’s first UK show in seven years, and will travel through cities in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark. The trek also includes Train’s first-ever performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 30 April 2024. And in May, the band will make their way down to South Africa for their first-ever live performance on Mzansi soil.

The band will perform in Cape Town on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at the Green Point Cricket Club and in Johannesburg on Saturday, 11 May 2024, at Marks Park Sports Club.

Tickets for the general public will be on sale beginning Friday, 29 September 29 at 10am local time.

Train frontman Pat Monahan says of the tour: “After 25 years of releasing Train’s first album, we are finally going to South Africa, a place we’ve all dreamt of since we were little kids. What a beautiful and treasured gift music has been for us. We can’t wait to be there and perform for what we know will be an incredible and beautiful group of people.”

For additional information on Train’s SA tour dates, go to https://breakoutevents.co.za/.