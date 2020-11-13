Magic Bodyfashion shapewear arrives in SA

Dutch underwear and shapewear brand Magic Bodyfashion is now available in South Africa. The brand has been brought into the country by PDL Distributors, a local importer and distributor of international lingerie and swimwear brands and the owner of retailer Inner Secrets Lingerie.
Magic Bodyfashion was one of the first companies to introduce shapewear, problem-solving bras and accessories. In the late eighties, the idea of the 'volume shoulder pad' trend was born in fashion, which resulted in the first step of creating a body shaping product line.
Today, the brand offers a full wardrobe of shapewear, bras and accessories, all fabricated from high-quality materials using the latest innovations. The initial launch collection in South Africa consists of 14 varied shaping products, with additional products to be introduced further down the line.
Magic Bodyfashion's new ultra-firm shapewear collection ForEveryone is also now available in South Africa. This collection incorporates fully bonded built-in panels at the waist, sides and back to provide an extra firm yet comfortable fit, and it's available in four practical styles: bodysuit, bodybriefer, hi-brief and hi-shaper.
The range dubbed ForEveryone to dispel current shapewear stereotypes. According to the brand, shapewear, just like any other underwear or clothing, is not made just for one body type and to serve one purpose, but can be used to make any woman feel comfortable, confident and help her embrace her natural figure no matter the size.
Most of Magic Bodyfashion's shaping garments are available from sizes S to 4XL.
Magic Cares
Magic Cares, the company's sustainability strategy, is divided into three parts: environmental, which works on reducing the amount of paper/plastic and CO2 emissions; social, which is all about donations, employee programmes and social movements; and economic, which showcases the two sustainable collections.
“Sustainability has grown into an integral part of Magic Bodyfashion internally as well as externally. Magic cares by constantly improving and optimising the use of sustainable material in our collections,” comments agic Bodyfashion co-founder Linda Leestemaker.
Inner Secrets Lingerie was established in 2005 by Penny and Dimitri Parolis, who have carved a retail presence in the local market by selling global heritage brands of lingerie, shapewear...
27 Jul 2020
“The initial discussions with Linda quickly affirmed that our two companies are aligned in that they share a similar ethos, value and vision with regards to women’s foundation wear and promoting body positivity. We are very excited about the solutions Magic Bodyfashion offers and are confident that it will be well received by our customers,” says Dimitri and Penny Parolis, founders of PDL Distributors.
Magic Bodyfashion is available from Inner Secrets Lingerie, Queenspark, Superbalist, Zando, Storm in A-G Cup, and boutiques across the country. For a full list of stockists click here
