Glasfit partners with Disky to make vehicle licence registration more convenient

12 Apr 2023
Issued by: Oxigen Communications
Taking the hassle out of vehicle licence registration, the process has been made quick and easy through a partnership between Glasfit and the Disky automated WhatsApp renewal service.
Glasfit partners with Disky to make vehicle licence registration more convenient

With the ever-increasing demand for vehicle licences, the process can be time consuming and tiring, leaving vehicle owners vulnerable to penalties for non-compliance. However, with the reliable and affordable Disky service, vehicle owners can now complete the process quickly and conveniently through a streamlined digital platform.

To take advantage of this convenient service, vehicle owners can simply visit the Glasfit website at https://shop.glasfit.com/disky/ and follow a few easy steps:

  1. Scan the QR code or click the 'Renew Now' button
  2. Select ‘Instant Quote’
  3. Upload a clear photo of the licence disc
  4. Add additional vehicles to the basket if needed
  5. Make a payment using a credit/debit card, Capitec Pay, Ozow or Zapper
  6. Licence is delivered to your door

Licences can be renewed for all vehicles, including cars, motorbikes, trailers and caravans. With this new partnership, vehicle owners can now avoid the inconvenience of standing in queues and benefit from a reliable and efficient digital service that simplifies the vehicle licence renewal process. To find about more about this solution visit https://shop.glasfit.com/disky/ or follow Glasfit on Facebook or Instagram.

