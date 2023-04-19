Motus.cars launches new advertising campaign

Leading automotive retailer, Motus is launching a new advertising campaign for their vehicle aggregator website, motus.cars. The new campaign highlights the fact that no matter your needs or current lifestyle, they have the right car for you.

Since its launch in 2020, the website motus.cars has revolutionised online vehicle shopping in South Africa by listing all the cars, motorcycles and trucks available from their 300+ Motus dealerships around South Africa on one single website. With more than 10,000 used and demo cars alone on display in this online vehicle showroom, car shoppers are sure to find the exact vehicle for their current needs at the mileage and price that suits their pocket.

Where most car dealerships concentrate on endless images of cars or specs, we wanted to concentrate on what owning a car really means.

The new motus.cars ad campaign showcases that whatever car you’re searching for, you can find it on motus.cars and is centred around lifestyle choices and life moments. Launch messaging includes “My pets are my kids”, “Space for one more” and “Let’s get out of town” highlighting the fact that if you need a car that is suitable for your pets, a bigger car for your growing family or a car that unlocks adventures and is more suited to holiday travel for example, they can all be found and purchased easily and conveniently via the motus.cars website.

“Where most car dealerships concentrate on endless images of cars or specs, we wanted to concentrate on what owning a car really means. For example, without a car ‘Buster’ gets to sniff his way around the block now and then. With a car, Buster gets an outing to the nearby beach or mountains. This simple scenario illustrates just how a car benefits your lifestyle. The campaign, ‘Find your _______ car' lets us tap into real human needs and showcases the vast variety of vehicles that motus.cars own,” says Geraint Gronow, creative director, Accenture Song.

This campaign will be rolled out across a variety of advertising mediums including digital, social, outdoor and radio.

In essence motus.cars is a vehicle aggregator site with over 10,000 vehicles offered for sale at any one time. However, what makes motus.cars different is that all vehicles listed on the motus.cars website are owned by Motus dealerships. As such there are no classified or private advertisements, allowing customers to shop with confidence in knowing that they are dealing with a reputable brand.

The vehicles offered for sale on motus.cars include new, demo and used cars covering all the segments of the South African vehicle market and therefore offers unrivalled variety.

Motus.cars lists all the Motus stock in one place, effectively making motus.cars SA’s largest true online vehicle showroom.

All pre-owned vehicles sold on motus.cars are subjected to a comprehensive internal check and the Motus used car quality control process eliminates the chances of any stolen or rebuilt vehicles being offered for sale.

The motus.cars website offers consumers everything they could ever need to make an informed vehicle purchasing decision in a simple, safe and convenient manner in one place. Motorists can search from a wide variety of new, used and demo vehicles at the same time in the same place and motus.cars is the only platform where consumers can accurately compare all these options with one another. Easy to use website functionality includes, amongst others, online calculators that aid in determining financing and other fixed costs, assisting consumers to make an informed decision. A wide variety of different search filters allow visitors to narrow down their vehicle search according to their specific criteria while Live Chat agents are ready to assist with any questions or queries.

Probably one of the biggest issues when shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is being able to trust the seller. By shopping with motus.cars, that concern is eliminated, as consumers are dealing with SA’s largest automotive dealer group who own all 10,000 cars that they list for sale.

Website: https://motus.cars/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/motus.carssa

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHEeNO-djwT4t3WJzgN6xRA



