Hotel Sky Sandton brings a balance between productivity and peace of mind

Luxurious, quirky and tech-savvy...these are just a few words which can be used to describe Hotel Sky Sandton. The establishment, which is situated right at the heart of Sandton, offers pockets of peace and leisure amidst bustling city life.

It is also the first on the entire African continent to introduce the use of artificial intelligence. Upon arrival, guests can be greeted and welcomed by robots which also provide useful and important information. Moreover, there is a self check-in feature which enables guests to check themselves in using either an app on their cellphone or the check-in machines at reception.

According to general manager Ignatious Mambinge, the introduction of artificial intelligence and various technological aspects was fueled by the need to provide convenience and efficiency.

In a country where unemployment is cause for concern, he assured that further technological innovations and developments within the establishment would actually serve to benefit human staff rather than replace them.

“Most people think that computerisation is here to replace the human element. We are actually trying to show them that the two can work together. We are creating employment as we continue to advance the robots and our staff becomes more techno-savvy with exposure. After all, the robots are controlled by people. They don’t just do things on their own,” he elaborated.

Hotel Sky Sandton consists of a total of 453 rooms, four eating establishments, state of the art conference facilities, a 190-seater auditorium, a gym and a pool deck where guests can sip on cocktails while enjoying Johannesburg weather on sunny days.

Mambinge further added that the game plan has always been to provide guests with way more than just a place to lay their head.

“We are at the heart of Sandton and we want to provide as many services as possible within the same basket”.

Thus, the hotel provides plenty of offerings which create a balance between fun and functional as well as productive and playful. This makes Hotel Sky Sandton ideal for business travel, a leisure experience, romantic hideaways and even outings as family or a group of friends.

One of the hotel’s most recent additions is Aspire Day Spa which has six top of the range treatment rooms. Friendly and experienced wellness and beauty specialists provide rejuvenating services including a variety of massages, facials and nail treatments.

“We’re currently adding a sauna and we are also having a steam room, obviously guided by the highest level in terms of hygiene and quality,” said Mambinge.

In a city where dreams are realised and many work tirelessly to bring their A-game and get their hustle on, Hotel Sky Sandton encourages a healthy balance between productivity, fun and rest.

The cherry on top is that one does not have to check-in to enjoy facilities like the restaurants and the spa since they are open to both in-house guests and outside patrons. Indeed, the idea of simply popping in for a scrumptious buffet breakfast or a relaxing spa treatment has never sounded better!