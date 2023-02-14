Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelSA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Aparthotels: The next big thing in hospitality in 2023

14 Feb 2023
According to statistics released by local property management company, Propr, the surge in popularity of aparthotels in recent years has become undeniable. This is reflected in the company's portfolio, which shows that aparthotels are outperforming the long-term rental rate, on a net basis, by over 50%.
Source: Paul Szewczyk via
Source: Paul Szewczyk via Unsplash

Max Urban, co-founder and managing director at Propr, says that the growing demand for high-quality accommodation within domestic and international travel markets has led to the emergence of serviced self-catering accommodation that offers the amenities of a hotel combined with the convenience of a lock-up-and-go apartment. "Travellers are in search of accommodation that provides great work areas and also offers recreational spaces. Some are looking for a short-term stay, while others need a place for an extended period. Aparthotels cater to this type of traveller."

Saving property owners time and money

Urban points out that the upward trajectory of international tourism, staycations and digital nomads shows no sign of slowing down. “Aparthotels can provide property owners with more stable occupancy rates resulting in more revenue.”

He adds that setting up an aparthotel with a professional property management company means that the building will benefit from a 24-hour welcome desk at no cost to the property owner.

The best of both worlds for travellers

"Guests can enjoy hotel amenities without hotel formality," notes Urban. "Seamless check-ins, daily housekeeping, crisp fresh linen, and stocking of fridges are just some of the amenities that guests can enjoy. They can stay one day, one month or even longer. Additionally, aparthotels typically offer great communal areas like pools, co-working spaces, gyms, coffee shops or rooftop decks where guests can meet other travellers."

#BizTrends2022: The rise and rise of aparthotels
#BizTrends2022: The rise and rise of aparthotels

By 27 Jan 2022

"Aparthotels are also often much more affordable than alternative accommodation which can make them especially appealing for digital nomads," says Urban. He points out that the trend of working from anywhere has resulted in there being 35,000,000 known digital nomads worldwide which is expected to grow in 2023 and beyond. “This is a lucrative market for property owners to target."

Turning business into leisure

As for commercial property owners who are still dealing with the fallout of Covid-19, Urban explains that with large real estate investment trusts (Reits) and property developers already converting offices to residential properties, aparthotels offer a great opportunity for such an investment to bring even higher yields. "Rather than placing long-term tenants into these buildings, landlords should consider the aparthotel option which is a very capital-light way of running a hotel."

"It also works well as a hybrid strategy in larger buildings where a landlord could convert a portion of the building into an aparthotel and extend it over time," he adds.

"Considering reports that African travel and tourism has the potential for accelerated growth after showing a faster post-pandemic recovery than anticipated, now is the time for property owners and developers to take advantage of this rising and lucrative trend in hospitality," concludes Urban.

NextOptions
Read more: hospitality industry, hotel industry, apartment hotels, aparthotels

Related

Trends shaping tourism and hospitality industries in 2023
Trends shaping tourism and hospitality industries in 20237 Feb 2023
Aleph Hospitality expands African footprint with upscale hotel in Ghana
Aleph Hospitality expands African footprint with upscale hotel in Ghana31 Jan 2023
Africa's hotel and hospitality sector growth to boom in 2023 - report
Africa's hotel and hospitality sector growth to boom in 2023 - report31 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: How hoteliers should prepare for a cookieless world using first-party data
#BizTrends2023: How hoteliers should prepare for a cookieless world using first-party data23 Jan 2023
La Petite Ferme - a picture-perfect destination in the Franschoek Winelands
La Petite Ferme - a picture-perfect destination in the Franschoek Winelands12 Jan 2023
Importance of taking care of events, tourism and hospitality staff during peak season
Importance of taking care of events, tourism and hospitality staff during peak season11 Jan 2023
Barig welcomes Lindner Hotels as new business partner
Barig welcomes Lindner Hotels as new business partner5 Jan 2023
SA hotels experience record-breaking RevPAR over festive season
SA hotels experience record-breaking RevPAR over festive season5 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz