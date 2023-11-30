Industries

    James Blunt and Jimmy Carr head to SA in 2024

    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    Multiple award-winning and Grammy nominated James Blunt, and one of the biggest-selling global comedians, Jimmy Carr will be touring to South Africa in 2024.
    James Blunt and Jimmy Carr head to SA in 2024

    James Blunt will be touring to South Africa in 2024 in support of his new album Who We Used To Be. Blunt and his band will play at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on Thursday 12 September, and Saturday 14 September at SunBet Arena, Time Square. For more information on the James Blunt tour, click here.

    Jimmy Carr announced two South Africa dates have been added to his Terribly Funny stand-up comedy tour. The 2024 shows kick off on Saturday 2 March in Pretoria at SunBet Arena, Time Square, and wraps up on Sunday 3 March 2024 in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. For more information on the Jimmy Carr tour, click here.

    Tickets for both tours go on sale this Friday, 1 Dec at 9am from www.ticketmaster.co.za.

    *Important Note: Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue and you will not be entitled to a refund.

