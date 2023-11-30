MusicExchange: Jann Klose, Tamara Dey release You & I

When German singer-songwriter Jann Klose was on tour in South Africa earlier this year, Tamara Dey sang with him at a performance and later she approached Klose about releasing a new version of You & I for her new EP La Musica, which is out now. The result is now on the charts across South Africa.

Klose and Dey always connected on a friendship level and aren’t afraid to be honest with each other about what they want to do creatively. Klose will perform alongside Dey when he returns to South Africa in April 2023.

The back story is even more amazing...

Seven years ago at a Music Exchange/BMI song camp in Cape Town with Brandon Bakshi and John Fishlock, You & I was conceived and written by BMI songwriters

The writing session involved Klose, Dey and Jonathan “Ziyon” Hamilton (Liquideep). The track initially was released on Klose's 2018 album In Tandem and was then produced by RJ Benjamin featuring South African star players Leagan “Starchild” Breda, Ezra Erasmus, Sakhile Nkosi, Tlale Makhene, Larah Eksteen and Gerrit Koorsen. The album was recorded at the Academy of Sound Engineering in Johannesburg.

I recently chatted with Klose.

What is your purpose?

To live a creative life.

What does music mean to you?

It’s a way of expressing myself freely.

My music is about…

Many things, but I write about overcoming obstacles a lot!

What is your motto?

Those who rush lose time.

Fame is about…

Filling a void.

Retirement will happen when…

I have nothing more to say.

I don't do…

Shellfish.

I would love to co-write with…

Someone lesser known, someone with a new perspective on the world and life.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Inside.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The writing processes.

The song you must do during every show?

Song to the Siren

Any funny moments on stage?

Bleeding finger, blood on fretboard of my Martin Guitar.

My heroes are…

Prince, David Bowie, Margaret Singana and my mother.

My style icon is…

George Michael.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Anyone that seeks peace rather than conflict.

What is your most treasured possession?

My health.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Bourbon.

Dream gig to do?

Blue Note Tokyo.

What makes you stand out?

I never give up.

Any nicknames?

Nope.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Never thought about anything else .

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Driven, creative, joyous, hopeful, fit.

5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist

I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd

Soul Food To Go - Manhattan Transfer

Free - Prince

Constant Craving - k.d. lang

Phantom Limb - The Shins

Greatest movie ever made?

Some Like It Hot

What book are you reading?

Lenya: A Life by Donald Spoto.

What song changed your life?

Black Dog by Led Zeppelin.

Who do you love?

Myself.

What is your favorite word?

The beginning.

Top of your bucket list?

Own a home in Cape Town.

Your greatest achievement?

Staying the course.

What do you complain about most often?

Politicians.

What is your biggest fear?

Illness.

Happiness is…

Not a given.

On stage, I tend to…

Sing!

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Walking to the afterparty.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Most recently, The Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Wishes and dreams?

Continue to travel the world with music.