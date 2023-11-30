Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBizcommunity.comDistellAmbani Reputation ManagementThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

#MEX Music Exchange Interview South Africa

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    #MEX Music Exchange

    #MusicExchange: Jann Klose, Tamara Dey release You & I

    Martin MyersBy Martin Myers
    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    When German singer-songwriter Jann Klose was on tour in South Africa earlier this year, Tamara Dey sang with him at a performance and later she approached Klose about releasing a new version of You & I for her new EP La Musica, which is out now. The result is now on the charts across South Africa.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Klose and Dey always connected on a friendship level and aren’t afraid to be honest with each other about what they want to do creatively. Klose will perform alongside Dey when he returns to South Africa in April 2023.

    The back story is even more amazing...

    Seven years ago at a Music Exchange/BMI song camp in Cape Town with Brandon Bakshi and John Fishlock, You & I was conceived and written by BMI songwriters

    The writing session involved Klose, Dey and Jonathan “Ziyon” Hamilton (Liquideep). The track initially was released on Klose's 2018 album In Tandem and was then produced by RJ Benjamin featuring South African star players Leagan “Starchild” Breda, Ezra Erasmus, Sakhile Nkosi, Tlale Makhene, Larah Eksteen and Gerrit Koorsen. The album was recorded at the Academy of Sound Engineering in Johannesburg.

    I recently chatted with Klose.

    What is your purpose?

    To live a creative life.

    What does music mean to you?

    It’s a way of expressing myself freely.

    My music is about…

    Many things, but I write about overcoming obstacles a lot!

    What is your motto?

    Those who rush lose time.

    Fame is about…

    Filling a void.

    Retirement will happen when…

    I have nothing more to say.

    I don't do…

    Shellfish.

    I would love to co-write with…

    Someone lesser known, someone with a new perspective on the world and life.

    Where do you go for inspiration to create?

    Inside.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

    The writing processes.

    The song you must do during every show?

    Song to the Siren

    Any funny moments on stage?

    Bleeding finger, blood on fretboard of my Martin Guitar.

    My heroes are…

    Prince, David Bowie, Margaret Singana and my mother.

    My style icon is…

    George Michael.

    Which living person do you admire most and why?

    Anyone that seeks peace rather than conflict.

    What is your most treasured possession?

    My health.

    It's your round; what are you drinking?

    Bourbon.

    Dream gig to do?

    Blue Note Tokyo.

    What makes you stand out?

    I never give up.

    Any nicknames?

    Nope.

    If you were not a musician, what would you do?

    Never thought about anything else .

    Pick five words to describe yourself?

    Driven, creative, joyous, hopeful, fit.

    5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist

    I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd
    Soul Food To Go - Manhattan Transfer
    Free - Prince
    Constant Craving - k.d. lang
    Phantom Limb - The Shins

    Greatest movie ever made?

    Some Like It Hot

    What book are you reading?

    Lenya: A Life by Donald Spoto.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    What song changed your life?

    Black Dog by Led Zeppelin.

    Who do you love?

    Myself.

    What is your favorite word?

    The beginning.

    Top of your bucket list?

    Own a home in Cape Town.

    Your greatest achievement?

    Staying the course.

    What do you complain about most often?

    Politicians.

    What is your biggest fear?

    Illness.

    Happiness is…

    Not a given.

    On stage, I tend to…

    Sing!

    What has been your favorite journey so far?

    Walking to the afterparty.

    Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

    Most recently, The Matthew Shepard Foundation.

    Wishes and dreams?

    Continue to travel the world with music.

    Read more: Martin Myers, Tamara Dey, #MusicExchange, Jann Klose
    NextOptions
    Martin Myers
    Martin Myers

    About Martin Myers

    Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse


    Related

    #MusicExchange: Jeremy Loops presents The Cape Open Air: a celebration of SA talent
    #MusicExchange: Jeremy Loops presents The Cape Open Air: a celebration of SA talent
     21 Nov 2023
    Paxton Fielies releases &quot;23:23&quot;, a diary entry in music form
    Paxton Fielies releases "23:23", a diary entry in music form
     1 Nov 2023
    #MusicExchange: Jon Savage returns with new track Hold Back the River
    #MusicExchange: Jon Savage returns with new track Hold Back the River
     18 Oct 2023
    #MusicExchange: Namakau Star releases latest single Boomerang
    #MusicExchange: Namakau Star releases latest single Boomerang
     11 Oct 2023
    #MusicExchange: Selim Kagee releases collaborative EP, Love Notes
    #MusicExchange: Selim Kagee releases collaborative EP, Love Notes
     27 Sep 2023
    #MusicExchange: DJ Cosher and PJ Powers join forces for World in Union remix
    #MusicExchange: DJ Cosher and PJ Powers join forces for World in Union remix
     21 Sep 2023
    #MusicExchange: Louise Carver presents Home Tour Live
    #MusicExchange: Louise Carver presents Home Tour Live
     11 Sep 2023
    #MusicExchange: Bill Sharpe, Shakatak's keyboard player
    #MusicExchange: Bill Sharpe, Shakatak's keyboard player
     5 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz