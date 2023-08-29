Industries

Africa


FynbosLife Fair returns

29 Aug 2023
Be sure to save the date, Sunday 10 September, and make sure you won't miss out on the second FynbosLife Fair, taking place at Zandvlei Lookout in Muizenberg, Cape Town.
Image by Delyth Williams from Pixabay

Fynbos festivities will be the order of the day and a great cure for any ‘eco-anxiety’.

“Cape Town is considered both the biodiversity and extinction capital of the world, within a buzzing Cape Floristic Region (CFR) biodiversity hotspot. Found only in the CFR, the fynbos biome is globally renowned for its exceptional plant species richness and endemicity. We want to showcase this and all things fynbos at the second FynbosLife Fair.” says Dr Caitlin von Witt, botanical ecologist and director of FynbosLife.

The untoward weather the world is experiencing can no longer be ignored, highlighting the need to reassess what is best ecologically suited in terms of what our future gardens look like, and locally indigenous fynbos most certainly makes sense. The FynbosLife Fair puts the spotlight on fynbos in all its forms.

“FynbosLife Fair, run on a volunteer basis, with a well-curated selection of fynbos and nature conservation organisations and fabulous fynbos artisans, aims to give fynbos its place in the sun by showcasing its beauty, conservation value, versatility and diversity of fynbos products.” says von Witt.

Dr Caitlin von Witt, FynbosLife founder. Image supplied

Dr von Witt will speak about FynbosLife, fynbos propagation and restoration, and her team members will give insight on teh various FynbosLife projects.

Stellenbosch University’s Prof. Nox Makunga will speak about her research and work on fynbos in medicine, Tracey Bodington of 'Mini Mo Shows' will enchant both kids and adults with fynbos snakes, UCT’s Prof. Muthama Muasya will talk on fynbos graminoids, Sea Change Project Leader Dr Jannes Landschoff will talk about their 1001 Seaforest Species project, UCT Future Water Institute’s Prof. Kirsty Carden will talk on urban wetlands and water resilient cities, and Andy Jamieson will share his experience on creating natural pools.

Visitors can expect a fanfare of fynbos-inspired artwork, ceramics, fabrics and homeware; fynbos-distilled or -infused gin and rum, food featuring fynbos and much, much more” say FynbosLIFE Fair organisers Louise Baldwin and Genie Marais.

Kids can explore the FUNbos play area for a range of fun environmentally themed activities with the Butterfly Art Project, NatureConnect, Sharkspotters and many more.

Environmental groups and hacking gurus will ease your eco-anxiety and inspire you to take action and join in with the work that they are doing.

Local musicians, and vinyl DJ extraordinaire from The Commons, Muizenberg, will provide vibey tunes for the day!

