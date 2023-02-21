International Public Art Festival to break new ground

The International Public Art Festival (IPAF), hosted by Baz-Art, is set to take place from 1-5 March 2023 in Cape Town's Company's Gardens. For the seventh year, the event will showcase innovative local and international creative talent with large scale public artworks, performances, art installations and more

Image supplied

What started out as a small street art festival in the urban Salt River area of Cape Town has now grown into a community of entertainers, experts, performers and artists, attracting both locals and internationals.

IPAF co-founder Alexandre Tilmans believes the Company’s Garden is the perfect setting for 2023’s debut event. “We have an iconic landmark as our base and a greater number of artworks on show than ever before. The public can look forward to garden sculptures, and even augmented reality works in addition to the large-scale murals that have characterised previous years. What’s more, it’s entirely free to attend.”

Highlights to look out for

The public will experience art beyond street art and murals. This festival will include installations, sculptures, art activations, outdoor pop-up exhibitions, performances, panel talks, and much more. The Company’s Garden will also be the start of the Festival’s Public Art Route, which one can do as a guided tour or with a self-guided map available on their website.

Expect the route to be filled with art discoveries and interaction. Baz-Art believes that art should be accessible to all, and IPAF celebrates art that is created for the people. Working with various artists, the festival showcases site-specific public artworks that form part of shared outdoor community spaces, reflecting and adding to the diverse culture of Cape Town. The festival’s vision is to grow a greater awareness of the powerful social and economic impact of public art to unleash the potential of the creative sector in Africa.

Artists from Africa, Europe and South America will be exhibiting, including Parisian-based JonOne, Dublin native Aches, Bela Horiztone’s Criola, Madrid’s Fernando Sanchez-Castillo and Flander’s Gijs vanHee. Several local artists, including Marlene Steyn, vonMash, Pixel Monster, Studio Muti, Richie Madyira and Nyambo MasaMara will be on show alongside their international peers.

A platforms for artists

In addition, organisers are hosting expert panels, masterclasses, film screenings (at the nearby Labia Theatre), exhibitions, outdoor art classes and one-off events, like First Thursday street art tour on Wacky Wheels. IPAF has teamed up with local galleries, including WorldArt, who will be hosting a month-long exhibition of past IPAF artists’ works, and StateoftheART and Nel gallery, who will be displaying front-of-gallery public art pieces.

Image supplied

The City of Cape Town has been supporting IPAF since its inception in 2017, priding itself in providing opportunities to artists in the city through multiple platforms and programmes.

Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security says, “Partnering with Baz-Art for IPAF is an opportunity to not only provide platforms for artists but to also beautify our public spaces with breathtaking murals that these artists paint.”

The 2023 edition runs with the theme, “What If?” Event organisers encourage attendees to engage with the question, thereby challenging accepted norms and imagining a more unified society in future. It’s a testament to art’s unifying qualities, Tilmans says, that IPAF has grown year on year.

“We aim to highlight the importance of art in the cultural and socioeconomic marketplace,” says Tilmans. “An open arts festival can only benefit a city’s creative economy, and it gives us the opportunity to spotlight the extraordinary talent we have locally.” As IPAF continues to make strides, Tilmans hopes to cement Cape Town’s reputation as the place to be for innovators and creatives: a city where ideas flourish and thrive.

IPAF runs from 1-5 March 2023 from the Company’s Garden, Cape Town. For more, go to https://ipafest.co.za/