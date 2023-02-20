Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

RX AfricaCity Lodge HotelMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Backstreet Boys announce SA dates for DNA World Tour 2023

20 Feb 2023
Big Concerts has confirmed that Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time will be coming to South Africa for the first time. The DNA World Tour kicks off in Cape Town on 16 May at Grand Arena, GrandWest, and on 19 May at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria. Brought to you by 947 and KFM.
Backstreet Boys announce SA dates for DNA World Tour 2023

For 29 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop’s most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their Grammy nominated 10th studio album DNA on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit Don’t Go Breaking My Heart. The critically acclaimed and chart-topping single was nominated for the “Pop Duo / Group Performance” 2019 Grammy, and was BSB’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off “The DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.

The DNA World Tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 24 February exclusively from www.ticketmaster.co.za.

The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday 22 February from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8:59am on Friday, 24 February.

Important Note: Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue and you will not be entitled to a refund.

For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za.

NextOptions

Related

Image by Eric Ryan Anderson: Sting is coming to South Africa in 2023
Get ready for Sting's arrival in South Africa1 Sep 2022
Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
TPW: Responding to turbulence with courage, agility
The Publicity WorkshopTPW: Responding to turbulence with courage, agility3 May 2021
#BehindtheBrandManager: Terri Verhoeven of Big Concerts on navigating the new events, entertainment space
#BehindtheBrandManager: Terri Verhoeven of Big Concerts on navigating the new events, entertainment space6 Apr 2021
Big Concerts, The Entertainment Group partner with Health Passport Europe in aim to safely reopen SA's events industry
Big Concerts, The Entertainment Group partner with Health Passport Europe in aim to safely reopen SA's events industry11 Jan 2021
KISS to come to South Africa in July 2020
KISS to come to South Africa in July 202014 Nov 2019
Lighthouse Family to tour South Africa for the first time in March 2020
Lighthouse Family to tour South Africa for the first time in March 202029 Oct 2019
5 reasons why Ed Sheeran's last SA gig was pure magic
5 reasons why Ed Sheeran's last SA gig was pure magic29 Mar 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz