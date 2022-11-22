Industries

    See Festival presents special food and wine event

    22 Nov 2022
    Food and wine lovers have an outstanding opportunity to share a sensory journey of Cape Town's richly diverse culinary and wine cultures.
    Image supplied: Cultivate wines
    Image supplied: Cultivate wines

    This multi-course food and wine event forms part of the See Festival, taking place in Cape Town from 22-27 November. The Festival will bring together artists, designers, architects, activists and members of the public to exchange ideas, debate and create installations and performances to encourage representational equity in the public life of our cities.

    President of the South African Sommeliers Association, Spencer Fondaumiere, and well-travelled chef Jocelyn Myers-Adams have created the menu and wine to complement the Festival themes of rituals, memory, belonging, nature and hybridity.

    The wine is made by members of Cultivate, an initiative established by urbanist and entrepreneur Zahira Asmal in 2020 to promote black talent in the local wine sector.

    The multi-course, shared food and wine experience take place at Cultivate’s premises in the urban setting of Salt Orchard, a contemporary development of cafés, studios and shops in Salt River.

    Cultivate’s space is home to a wine bar, a tasting room, a retail store for Cultivate wines, and a collaborative venue for Cultivate members and friends. Fondaumiere joined Cultivate this year and has been collaborating with Zahira on a number of cultural projects.

    “Cape Town’s residents bring multiple, abundant food histories, and this is an opportunity to explore and share those stories, guided by two global citizens of the food and wine worlds,” says Zahira, founder of The City agency, which developed the See Festival.

    The food and wine event will take place on 26 November at 6pm. Tickets are available here.

