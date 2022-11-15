5FM launches 5-a-side football tournament

5FM will be hosting 5's Fives, its inaugural 5-a-side football tournament in aid of youth sports development, later this week.

Teams will be made up of 10 players each - one 5FM staff team, one SABC team and listener teams - competing for the coveted title of inaugural 5’s Fives champions and some amazing prizes, including R10,000 for the winning team, R5,000 for the 2nd placed team and R2,000 each for the Most Valued Player, the Best Goalkeeper and the Best Goal Scorer.

SA footballer, Janine van Wyk, who is the Captain of the South African women’s football team Banyana Banyana and holds the record for the most appearances for South Africa in football, will be joining the 5’s Fives activities. Having made her debut for South Africa in 2005 and appointed captain of Banyana Banyana in 2013, Van Wyk became the first captain in history to lead South Africa at a Women’s World Cup.

Van Wyk’s JVW Football Club will add some extra fire to the matches, making professional players available to be drafted as part of the listener teams, as well as showcasing a super entertaining, high-octane exhibition match.

The tournament will be played according to standard 5-a-side rules and regulations and will kick off with group stages. Each team plays three times and the team topping each group progresses to the semi-final where knockout-style elimination determines the winner. Players must be at least 18 years old.

The entry fee is R2,500 (including vat) per team and proceeds will go towards buying much-needed equipment for youth football development. 5FM’s presenters will also be joining in the fun and adding to the pumping vibe as MCs throughout the day.

"Soccer unites people like nothing else in the world. It literally brings together billions of people, especially South Africans,” says Dan Corder, host of 5 Breakfast. “It is a dream come true to be creating a 5-a-side tournament for the whole country, where everyone may celebrate playing the most beautiful game of all, in the year of the Men's World Cup and Banyana Banyana becoming Women's African champions. It is extraordinary that we will have African champions playing with us in the tournament. Best of all, the tournament will do some real good, as we provide equipment to under-resourced girls' schools, so we can create opportunities for future heroes."

This is the first of what promises to be a massive, annual sporting highlight – delivering on 5FM’s promise of bringing you the best in music, content and events that are next-level fun and second to none. It is going to be a day of high-adrenaline fun in the company of the 5 Tribe of listeners and the best of the best in football, for an amazing cause.

The tournament will take place on 19 November at the Old Parks Sports Club in Bordeaux, Randburg.

For more information and to enter, visit the 5FM website.