Unity On The Square returns for festive season

The Unity On The Square music festival is back this festive season after a successful launch last year.

Image supplied: Mafikizolo will be performing at Unity On The Square

The festival aims to promote a sense of unity, hope, and love this holiday season when it takes centre stage with a star-studded lineup at Green Market Square in the Cape Town CBD.

Musicians who are set to dazzle audiences on the day include Emo Adams, Mafikizolo, Salome, Youngsta CPT, Loukmaan Adams, Robin Pieters as well as Jarrad Ricketts. Additional artists will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Last year we were restricted in terms of capacity due to Covid-19 compliance regulations, 2022 will definitely be bigger and better as we will be focusing on a variety of acts which will cater to the entertainment needs of everyone. This year we will also dedicate a segment of the festival and acknowledge our Golden Oldies who have paved the way for many successful artists today, artists in this segment will include Terry Fortune, Leslie Kleinsmith and Omar Adams (Loukmaans dad)," says event organiser Shaakirah Adams.

"We will also include our emerging talent and provide the youth with a platform to showcase their talent. We have also included DJs such as NV Funk, as part of the acts so people can groove themselves into the beginning of the festive season," says Adams, adding that this year's festival will be more diverse.

Unity On The Square is the brainchild of musician and entertainer, Loukmaan Adams, and his business partner and wife, Shaakirah Adams. The festival acts as the flagship event for Loukmaan Adams Productions Ltd, which was formed earlier during the pandemic – as an answer to minimal events and gigs being made available to musicians.

This year, Loukmaan Adams Productions Ltd has partnered with Kimberly-based company, Q & F Entertainment, to provide the most anticipated festive season concert in The Mother City.

The event will also host a number of markets and vendors throughout the day including, Halaal food trucks, local traders, a coffee bar, mobile data giveaways as well as event and artist merchandise for sale.

"We have survived a pandemic, artists require the support as well as our vendors who will have the ability to trade on concert day, the concert is aimed at job creation and with the audience support it will positively impact livelihood of communities involved as well as artists on the bill. This grand concert is definitely not to be missed," says Adams.

The festival will take place on 17 December and starts at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased here.