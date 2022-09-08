Industries

    Baxter Theatre presents Egyptian songstress Dina Elwedidi

    8 Sep 2022
    The Baxter is presenting Egyptian song sensation and former Rolex protégée, Dina Elwedidi in concert for a limited time.
    Image by Hossam Anttika: Dina Elwedidi is performing at The Baxter for a limited time
    Image by Hossam Anttika: Dina Elwedidi is performing at The Baxter for a limited time

    For the first time in South Africa, the singer and composer, comes to The Baxter with her unique style, fusing local oriental and global styles of music. She is joined on the Baxter Concert Hall stage by an ensemble of six accomplished musicians.

    Elwedidi was chosen in 2012 by renowned Brazilian music icon Gilberto Gil to spend an extended mentoring period with him as part of the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative. Together they performed in Egypt and Italy, as well as at Back2Black as part of the London 2012 Festival. Elwedidi also met her mentor while touring in the United States, Switzerland and Brazil.

    Refentse, Bok van Blerk, Tarryn Lamb and Elvis Blue will be perfoming at Piekniek en Musiek
    Piekniek en Musiek returns this summer

    1 day ago

    Dina was one of the more than 200 renowned artists and arts leaders from South Africa and around the world who gathered at the Baxter Theatre Centre on 8 and 9 February 2020 to attend the prestigious Rolex Arts Weekend.

    After graduating with a degree in Oriental Literature from Cairo University in 2008, Elwedidi discovered her passion for music when she joined El Warsha Theater Troupe where she learned to sing a wide variety of traditional genres with the help of her tutor Maged Soliman.

    She left El Warsha to explore the full potential of her voice and has since partaken in various projects with international artists such as American violinist, Chelsea Green, Grammy-award-winning Egyptian musician Fathy Salama and Kamilya Jubran to name a few.

    Source:
    Save the date for Joy of Jazz 2022

    2 days ago

    In 2011 she founded her own band, focusing on singing and composing and went on to represent Egypt in The Nile Project in 2012, a musical collaboration bringing together 14 musicians from different African countries. It was an initiative that introduces and exposes bordering audiences to the cultures and music of their neighbours along the river.

    Elwedidi released her first album in 2014 called Tadewar w Tergaa (or Turning Back) and her second in 2018 called Slumber, which relied on the sounds of the train stations as the background for her album. In 2019, Elwedidi was chosen as one of Time Magazine’s Next Generation Leaders noting that she “draws from history to inspire change for the future.”

    Image supplied: The SAMA28 winners have been announced
    All the South African Music Award winners!

    29 Aug 2022

    She describes her all-Egyptian ensemble as a ‘growing project’, having performed with her over the last two years. They are Ayman Mabrouk on percussion, Hussein Elsherbini on electric guitar, Mostaga Elkerdani on drums, Mounir Abdou on bass guitar, Reda Moustafa on saxophone and Yasser Hasheesh on guitar.

    During this time the Egyptian artist and her colleagues will also conduct a workshop on oriental and Egyptian rhythmic music and music production.

    Dina Elwedidi in Concert will be on at the Baxter Concert Hall on 30 September and 1 October 2022, at 8.15pm. Tickets are R150 and R100 for students and block bookings. Booking can be done online or at Pick n Pay stores.

