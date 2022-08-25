Industries

    Entries open for Capegate Braai Challenge

    25 Aug 2022
    Time is running out for Cape Town's braai masters to enter the annual Capegate Shopping Centre Braai Challenge, with the top 10 finalists competing for prizes and bragging rights in September.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Entries for consideration close on 31 August 2022.

    The annual challenge has been a staple on Capegate’s event calendar for a number of years, but in 2022, will be enhanced by taking place during the centre’s Gin and Beer festival happening on 16 and 17 September, with the braai-off an eagerly anticipated entertainment (and tasting) highlight.

    Also adding to the challenge, the top 10 will be battle it out over two elimination rounds, with the final three competing for the winning title and glory with their entry signature dish.

    All three rounds will be judged by chef and taste author Clement Pedro and chef and food influencer Bas Newman.

    Image supplied: The waterblommetjie festival is returning in September
    Waterblommetjie Festival promises fun for the whole family

    2 hours ago

    Zoë Ganz, marketing manager at Capegate Shopping Centre, said, “We love it when our customers get behind challenges of this nature, as this is when we see our Capetonian spirit come to the fore, as well as the unrivalled cooking talent of our braai champs.”

    “From the looks of the entries we have received to date, competition is going to be stiff this year and our judges will have their work cut out for them. As the competition heats up, it’s important for them to know they are supported as cooking under pressure is a different ball game, so we’d like to encourage Capetonians to come out and share their ‘gees’ with everyone,” Ganz continued.

    Braai aficionados looking to be crowned the Capegate Braai Champion and to compete on the day, will need to head over to the Capegate Centre website to complete a digital form.

    All that’s needed is a one line description of their signature dish and a short motivation as to why they should be short-listed and compete. The top 10 selection will then need to submit the recipe in full and upload an image of their proposed dish.

    The competition will take place at the Capegate Shopping Centre on 17 September from 12pm to 6pm.

